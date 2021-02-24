From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies Santa Monica Public Library has many wonderful things to enjoy while staying healthy and safe. This video is brought to you by Santa Monica College.
What is available at the Santa Monica Public Library during the pandemic?
Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?
February 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
New Treatment to Combat COVID-19 Developed by Santa Monica’s MAX BioPharma
February 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Local startup develops news compound with antiviral activity against COVID-19 MAX BioPharma, a Santa Monica biopharmaceutical startup has developed a...
Valley to the Westside in Under 20 Minutes?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The fantasy of getting to the Valley from the Westside in under 20 minutes, even during rush hour, is one...
American Red Cross Blood Drive on February 23 Needs Your Help: Palisades Today – February, 22, 2021
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * American Red Cross Blood Drive on February 23 Needs Your Help...
The Perfect Night Out with WE Drive-Ins
February 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
WE Drive-Ins has redefined the drive in movie experience with new release films, artisan dining options from local restaurants, and...
Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack
February 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...
Paul Revere Middle School To Host 80s Themed Auction
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Paul Revere Middle School has gotten creative with its annual fundraiser by hosting an immersive virtual 80s themed event that...
Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods.
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?
February 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor
A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
Palisades Alliance For Seniors Holding Grief Zoom Meeting
February 16, 2021 Staff Writer
This week the Palisades Alliance for Seniors is hosting a Zoom meeting this week featuring an important and timely topic...
Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?
A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....
Palisades Locals Nominated For Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Sag Awards: Palisades Today – February, 15, 2021
February 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Locals Nominated For Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Sag Awards...
Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market
A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
Is Hunter Biden Renting a Home on the Venice Canals?
Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
