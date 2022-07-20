A student and team member of Swim with Heart is inspiring others with his determination, skill, and dreams.
.
Video sponsored by Santa Monica College.
Young Adult With Autism Makes a Splash While Achieving Lifelong Goals
A student and team member of Swim with Heart is inspiring others with his determination, skill, and dreams.
Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Month on the Westside!
July 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
July is National ice cream month and in celebration we took a culinary adventure to three local businesses offering frozen...
Million Dollars Of Merchandise Stolen From Local Shopping Center in Broad Daylight: Palisades Today – July 18th, 2022
July 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Half Million Dollars Of Merchandise Stolen From Local Shopping Center in Broad...
Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens
July 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“The Garden Of..” stand at the Santa Monica Farmers Market currently has the perfect summer snack packed full of crunch,...
Weekly Beach Report Card Gives Insight into Water Quality for Your Safety
July 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Heal the Bay provides a valuable public health tool with its weekly and annual beach report card showing the water...
Santa Monica Ends Cashless Big Blue Bus Policy
July 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica had ended its cashless policy for Big Blue Bus rides. .Video sponsored by Canyon Club.
YMCA Wins First Annual Auxiliary Award For July 4th Float: Palisades Today – July 11th, 2022
July 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* YMCA Wins First Annual Auxiliary Award For July 4th Float * Make a...
Want to Maximize Your Property?
July 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Accessory Dwelling Units are a great way to add value to your current property. This weekend Maxable is hosting tours...
The People Concern Is Empowering People to Rebuild Their Lives
July 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern is an organization helping our homeless neighbors and victims of domestic abuse get the services they need...
The Top Three Edible Plants For Your Summer Garden
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The experts at Logan’s Garden showcase three wonderful edible plants you can put in your summer garden. .Video sponsored by L.A...
Summer Strawberry Varieties with Harry’s Berries
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Harry’s Berries specializes in unique berries at Santa Monica Farmers market. Today we are learning about two summer variety strawberries...
New Beach Wheelchair Rental Program At Heal The Bay Aquarium
Heal the Bay Aquarium in collaboration with The Coastal Conservancy has a new FREE beach wheelchair rental program. Learn all...
Palisades 74th Annual July 4th Parade Highlights
Pacific Palisades celebrated July 4th on Monday with its 74th annual parade. Check out some of the highlights in this...
Santa Monica Pier Among Most Polluted Beaches in California
According to Heal the Bay’s annual beach report card, Santa Monica Pier is one of the most polluted beaches in...
Postal Service Mailbox Removed From The Village Green After Vandalism And Theft: Palisades Today – July 4th, 2022
July 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Coach Bud Kling Inducted Into Jewish Sports Hall Of Fame * Postal Service...
Shop with Chef Wendy From Papille Gustitive
June 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Young Adult With Autism Makes a Splash While Achieving Lifelong Goals
A student and team member of Swim with Heart is inspiring others with his determination, skill, and dreams. .Video sponsored by...Read more
POPULAR
Henry Mancini’s Former Malibu Beach Home Hits Market
$12.9 million price tag for La Costa beach property By Dolores Quintana The Mancini Family Trust has put Henry Mancini’s...Read more