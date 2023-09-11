12,000-seat Beach Volleyball Stadium Coming to Santa Monica

Photo: Getty Images

For Santa Monica to Host the World’s Top Volleyball Players Feels Like a Homecoming for the Sport.

By Zach Armstrong

Santa Monica City Council has committed to a Beach Volleyball venue on Santa Monica State Beach during the 2028 Summer Olympics.

A temporary 12,000-seat stadium on the beach, north of the Santa Monica Pier, along with practice courts and broadcast components, are included in the concept plan. From April to August 2028, as many as 800 parking spaces will be occupied for the project. A previously estimated rental fee was estimated at around $3.7 million for the venue, although that will be updated with future market rates.

For Santa Monica to host the world’s top volleyball players feels like a homecoming for the sport. A variation of sand volleyball first occurred on Santa Monica beaches, with the first beach volleyball tournament taking place in 1947 and the first circuit launched in the 1950s, involving hundreds of players on California beaches, according to the Paris 2024 Olympic website. 

The sport made its 1996 Olympic debut at the Atlanta Games. The U.S. and Brazil have stood out as strong Olympic contenders in the sport, with a shared 24 medals (10 golds) from a potential of just 42. In the 2020 Tokyo games, gold medalist volleyball players were U.S. player Alexandra Klineman for women’s and Anders Berntsen Mol of Norway for men’s.

The guarantee letter updates a previous commitment for a Santa Monica venue, when Los Angeles was one of four cities bidding to host the 2024 games. Paris was chosen then, but L.A. was chosen as the subsequent host. The letter includes City commitments to protect marketing rights of the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, provide public services and collaborate with the U.S. Homeland Security on public safety.

According to a council agenda item, City staff will negotiate the Venue City Games Agreement, including terms and conditions vetted through community outreach, then brought to Council’s approval in early 2024.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Dolphins Football Top Western League Standings

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

Palisades Comes off a Strong Victory Over St. Genevieve By Zach Armstrong The new season of high school football is...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Woman Charged in Malibu Stabbing of Estranged Husband

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

She Allegedly Enticed the Man to Malibu, Where He Was Fatally Stabbed A 21-year-old woman, Thania Ruano, has been formally...

Photo: Facebook: Fox News
Hard, News

Elon Musk Blames Santa Monica School for Turning Daughter Into Communist

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

The Views of the Tesla CEO’s Daughter Likely Influenced His “Anti-Woke” Stance By Zach Armstrong In an upcoming biography, Elon...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Palisades Home With French Country Accents on Market for $3.3M

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

The Spa-Like Bathroom Includes a Standalone Tub, Rainfall Shower, a Vanity and Sauna This traditional residence exudes the charm of...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Renovated 1950s Malibu Beach Home on Market for Nearly $8.5M

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

A Gated Courtyard Entry Opens to Tantalizing Ocean Views By Zach Armstrong Built in 1958, this three-bedroom Malibu home at...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news, News

Malibu Retreat to Include “Sacred Feminine Rituals”

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

Other Exercises Will Include Somatic Reprogramming Practices By Zach Armstrong “Embracing The Arc Of The Feminine”, a series of experiential...

Photo: Instagram: @thegarybusey
Hard, News

Actor Accused of Hit-and-Run Incident in Malibu

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

The Lethal Weapon Actor Is Alleged to Have Collided His Blue Volvo With Another Vehicle Actor Gary Busey, who already...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Circuit Building and Coding Class for Teenagers Coming to Palisades

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

Students Will Build Circuits Using Breadboards, Batteries, LEDs, Switches, and Other Electronic Components Arduino, a potent microcontroller, holds the potential...

Photo: Instagram: @juanitang
Dining, News

This Is Who Will Design the Gladstones Restaurant Replacement

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

The Award-Winning Architect Is Behind Projects Such as the Walt Disney Concert Hall By Zach Armstrong Sometime in 2024, famous...

Photo: Instagram: @edo_bites
Dining, News

Here’s What’s for Dessert at the Health-Centric edo bites

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

edo bites Is the Creation of Edoardo Baldi of Baldi Ristorante By Zach Armstrong edo bites, a creation of chef...
News, Real Estate

Palisadian Tenants Spar With New Building Management

September 6, 2023

Read more
September 6, 2023

Management Workers Were Ordered to Remove the Complex’s Washing Machine By Zach Armstrong After tenants of a Pacific Palisades complex...

Photo: Instagram: @prince_harry-officialfanpage_
News, Real Estate

Prince Harry and Meghan Murkle Reportedly Eyeing Malibu Property

September 6, 2023

Read more
September 6, 2023

The Couple Have Made Neighbors Complain Over Swarms of Photographers and Helicopters The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly...

Photo: Google Earth
News

September Comes To The Brentwood Library, Palisades Library Closed Until September 15

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

Brentwood Will Host A Concert on September 23 With Miss Kym By Dolores Quintana As the Brentwood Library steps into...

Photo: Instagram: @courttheatre
Hard, News

Getty Villa Hosting Gospel Recreation of Greek Mythology

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

Adaptation of the 2,400-Year-Old-Play Will Blend Black Spiritual Performance By Zach Armstrong A musical theater event at Getty Villa’s Outdoor...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Authorities Investigate Malibu Beach Death

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

The Victim is Described as a Devoted New Father to a 3-Month-Old Son and Involved in a Domestic Violence Dispute...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR