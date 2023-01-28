1980s Marshall Lewis Property Lists at $7.5 Million in Rustic Canyon

Photo: Todd Goodman/LA Light Photography.

Property checks in at over 5,000 square feet featuring five bedrooms

By Dolores Quintana

A home designed by fine artist and award-winning architect Marshall Lewis has gone up for sale in the Pacific Palisades as reported by The Dirt. com. The mansion is located in the Rustic Canyon area and is listed at almost $7.5 million. 

Alexandra Pfeifer of Sotheby’s International Realty says of the property, as quoted by The Dirt.com, that it is  “super-sexy, with an amazing mix of old meets new, even though it was built almost 40 years ago.”

The property is shaded by many mature trees on a third of an acre near Rustic Creek and was built in the 1980s. It has five bedrooms and a matching set of five bathrooms in 5,000 square feet of living space on multiple floors. It is a custom home with tile and hardwood flooring, exposed cement pillars, vaulted ceilings made of redwood and clerestory windows. The home’s structure is the currently popular device of using glass walls to make the space inside and outside meld seamlessly rather than the traditional design of doors and windows separating the two spaces.

The living room is double-height and has a fireplace and French doors that lead out to a patio covered to protect the owners from the elements. The estate also comes with a music room with lots of windows, a family room with a wet bar and a formal dining room that comes with built-in glass shelves. There’s also a gourmet kitchen that has an eat-in island, breakfast nook and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. 

You can take the stairs to the master suite which has its own private balcony, sitting room, fireplace, spa-like bathroom, and two walk-in closets with a separate sitting room. The home also has a guest or children’s wing, depending on your needs, that comes with shared bathrooms. You can find the mature redwood and sycamore trees outside near a rock-rimmed pool with a spa, a three-car garage and an art studio that is attached to the home.

