$2.5B Relief Bill for LA Fire Recovery Signed, Aiding Schools and Home Rebuilding

Bipartisan Legislation Expedites Emergency Response and Streamlines Reconstruction Efforts

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation providing over $2.5 billion to accelerate Los Angeles’ recovery and rebuilding efforts following the devastating firestorm that swept through the region, according to a press release from his office. The bipartisan relief package was introduced by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) and Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) as special session bills ABx1-4 and SBx1-3.

The funding, aimed at bolstering emergency response and kickstarting recovery, includes $4 million specifically allocated for expediting the rebuilding process by enhancing planning review and building inspections in fire-affected areas. This initiative is designed to help local governments in Los Angeles, Pasadena, and Malibu speed up approvals for residents to reconstruct their homes, as outlined in the amended Budget Act of 2024.

Additionally, $1 million is designated for rebuilding school facilities damaged by the fires, with the funds going to the Los Angeles Unified School District, Pasadena Unified School District, and affected charter schools. This financial support comes with provisions to extend encumbrance periods through June 30, 2026, ensuring schools can manage their recovery effectively.

Governor Newsom emphasized the state’s commitment to the recovery, contrasting California’s approach with what he described as delays by “MAGA Republicans in Washington.” He highlighted the urgency of the relief, stating, “We’re providing over $2.5 billion in immediate relief – expediting initial firestorm response and recovery efforts.”

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas and Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire echoed the governor’s sentiments, underscoring the bipartisan effort to support Los Angeles in its time of need. They praised the quick legislative action that brought this funding to fruition.

The relief package also includes measures to streamline the rebuilding process by suspending certain regulatory requirements, provide temporary housing solutions, and protect residents from price gouging and predatory real estate practices during this crisis. Governor Newsom has issued executive orders to support these initiatives, including tax relief for affected taxpayers and homeowners.

For immediate assistance, residents and businesses impacted by the fires are directed to CA.gov/LAfires for resources or to apply for disaster aid through various federal and state channels, including online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.