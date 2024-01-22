$25M Santa Monica Home Features Putting Green and Entertainment Pavilion

Photo: MLS.com

The grounds offer expansive lawns and a gorgeous swimming pool

Situated on one of Santa Monica’s premier streets, this family compound offers an array of amenities on park-like grounds. 

The property features a main house, encompassing over 10,000 sq ft, connected to a separate (approximately 5,000 sq ft) entertainment pavilion designed by Marmol Radziner. The pavilion includes a professional theater, game room, office, gym, and spa.

The main house showcases a living room, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen opening to a spacious family/great room, and a central courtyard with a fireplace. A primary suite with luxurious baths and closets, along with well-appointed family bedrooms en-suite, enhances the living experience. The grounds offer expansive lawns, a gorgeous swimming pool and a putting green.

This exclusive property is presented to pre-qualified clients only, ensuring a personalized viewing experience.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/512-Georgina-Ave_Santa-Monica_CA_90402_M15482-40227?from=srp-list-card.

in News, Real Estate
