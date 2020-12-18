40 Christmas Trees Donated to Families in Need by Palisades-Malibu YMCA: Palisades Today – December, 17, 2020

* 40 Christmas Trees Donated to Families in Need by Palisades-Malibu YMCA
* Unions Representing Nurses, Grocers, and Hotel Workers Seek January Shutdown
Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel

December 18, 2020

December 18, 2020

Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Winter weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...

Wagyu slow-braised short ribs with creamy polenta highlight a holiday meal spread from Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Farm-to-Table Holiday Meals From Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach

December 18, 2020

December 18, 2020

Santa Monica hotels offering gourmet to-go meals for Christmas and New Year’s  While many holiday traditions look different this year,...
Edify TV: Two Palisades Restaurants Adapt to Takeout

December 18, 2020

December 18, 2020

Today we look at two Pacific Palisades restaurants’ approach to takeaway food in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
City of Malibu Offering More Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing

December 16, 2020

December 16, 2020

The City of Malibu is partnering with Malibu Medical Group to once again offer drive-through COVID-19 testing at Malibu City...
Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?

December 15, 2020

December 15, 2020

“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...

". No governor could look much worse than Newsom did when he joined high-priced lobbyist friends last fall in a soiree at Napa County’s Michelin-starred, hyper-expensive French Laundry restaurant."
Fraught Times for Gavin Newsom

December 15, 2020

December 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist For years, Gavin Newsom had a Midas touch. He legalized same-sex marriage in San...
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
Theatre Palisades Presents “A Christmas Carol” Live Stream Event December 16th: Palisades Today – December, 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Theatre Palisades Presents “A Christmas Carol” Live Stream Event December 16th...
Edify TV: A Charlie Brown Christmas Comes to Pacific Palisades

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

A small installation is bringing big-time holiday spirit to Pacific Palisades. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Summer Blackouts Looking More Like Utility Blackmail

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist It was easy to suspect “blackout blackmail” last summer when rolling blackouts not linked to wildfires...
Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle

December 12, 2020

December 12, 2020

A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...
Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?

December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...

Dr. Nell Smircina, Owner and Director of PIQUE Health. Photos: Courtesy.
PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health

December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020

Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...
Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside

December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020

A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban

December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020

A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...

