50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice

Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice.
Bluff Top Cemetery Coming To Malibu?: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 26th 2022
September 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Tour a Palisades Home Redesigned By AD 100 Designer Mandy Cheng* Bluff Top...
Jae Omar-Design Brentwood Mansion Lists for Nearly $12 Million
September 24, 2022 Staff Writer
The home is built for the concept of indoor/outdoor living that comes with an open plan layout and glass walls...
Sale of the Familian Campus of American Jewish University Finalized
September 24, 2022 Staff Writer
AJU Board votes September 13 to approve sale to EF Education First Last week the American Jewish University Board of...
Kim Kardashian Buys Cindy Crawford’s Former Malibu Estate for $70 Million
September 23, 2022 Staff Writer
Sale priciest residential transfer in Malibu of 2022 and is also the year’s fourth-priciest sale in the state By Dolores...
‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location
September 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...
Striping for Pickleball Court Coming to Palisades Recreation Center
September 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Striping for Pickleball Court Coming to Palisades Recreation Center* Home Invasion and...
An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood
The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant. Video sponsored by DPP
Former Malibu Home Of Cindy Crawford Sells At Rumored Discount: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 19th 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Malibu Home Of Cindy Crawford Sells At a Discount * Tom Gore’s Daughter...
Step Inside a $9M Pacific Palisades Home With an Indoor Pool
A new luxury home has hit the market in the Pacific Palisades for $9M. Take a tour in this video...
Janet Macpherson’s PCH Home Hits the Market
September 16, 2022 Staff Writer
Malibu beach home for sale with $2.6 million price tag Janet MacPherson’s Malibu home has been put up for sale. ...
2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A
September 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought...
The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers
September 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...
Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research
September 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and...
$300 Million Lumen Office Complex Nearly Complete in Sawtelle
September 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Trident Center office complex in Sawtelle is finishing up its Geary inspired makeover by McCarthy Cook.Video sponsored by Distinguished Speaker...
Sylvester Stallone’s Former Estate Lists for $35 Million: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 12th 2022
September 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Sylvester Stallone’s Former Estate Lists for $35 Million* Ben Afflek Sells $30M Palisades...
