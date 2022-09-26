50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice

Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice.
Video brought to you by DPP.

in Real Estate, Video
News, Real Estate, Video

Bluff Top Cemetery Coming To Malibu?: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 26th 2022

September 26, 2022

September 26, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Tour a Palisades Home Redesigned By AD 100 Designer Mandy Cheng* Bluff Top...

Photos: Tyler Hogan.
News, Real Estate

Jae Omar-Design Brentwood Mansion Lists for Nearly $12 Million

September 24, 2022

September 24, 2022

The home is built for the concept of indoor/outdoor living that comes with an open plan layout and glass walls...

American Jewish Univeristy’s Familian Campus. Photo: Official.
News, Real Estate

Sale of the Familian Campus of American Jewish University Finalized

September 24, 2022

September 24, 2022

AJU Board votes September 13 to approve sale to EF Education First Last week the American Jewish University Board of...

Photo: Adrian Anz
News, Real Estate

Kim Kardashian Buys Cindy Crawford’s Former Malibu Estate for $70 Million

September 23, 2022

September 23, 2022

Sale priciest residential transfer in Malibu of 2022 and is also the year’s fourth-priciest sale in the state By Dolores...
News, Video, Wellness

‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location

September 21, 2022

September 21, 2022

Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...
News, Video

Striping for Pickleball Court Coming to Palisades Recreation Center

September 20, 2022

September 20, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Striping for Pickleball Court Coming to Palisades Recreation Center* Home Invasion and...
Real Estate, Video

An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood

September 19, 2022

September 19, 2022

The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant. Video sponsored by DPP
News, Real Estate, Video

Former Malibu Home Of Cindy Crawford Sells At Rumored Discount: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 19th 2022

September 19, 2022

September 19, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Malibu Home Of Cindy Crawford Sells At a Discount * Tom Gore’s Daughter...
Real Estate

Step Inside a $9M Pacific Palisades Home With an Indoor Pool

September 19, 2022

September 19, 2022

A new luxury home has hit the market in the Pacific Palisades for $9M. Take a tour in this video...

Photo: Marcelo Lagos.
News, Real Estate

Janet Macpherson’s PCH Home Hits the Market

September 16, 2022

September 16, 2022

Malibu beach home for sale with $2.6 million price tag Janet MacPherson’s Malibu home has been put up for sale. ...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A

September 16, 2022

September 16, 2022

This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought...
Food & Drink, Video

The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers

September 15, 2022

September 15, 2022

Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...
Charity, Community, Family, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research

September 14, 2022

September 14, 2022

After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and...
Real Estate

$300 Million Lumen Office Complex Nearly Complete in Sawtelle

September 12, 2022

September 12, 2022

Trident Center office complex in Sawtelle is finishing up its Geary inspired makeover by McCarthy Cook.Video sponsored by Distinguished Speaker...
News, Real Estate, Video

Sylvester Stallone’s Former Estate Lists for $35 Million: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 12th 2022

September 12, 2022

September 12, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Sylvester Stallone’s Former Estate Lists for $35 Million* Ben Afflek Sells $30M Palisades...

