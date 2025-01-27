85-Year-Old Pali Resident Died in Fire After Choosing to Stay Home With Pets: REPORT

Rossilli, who ran a plumbing business with her late husband in Pacific Palisades, chose to stay in her home despite evacuation orders

Annette Rossilli, an 85-year-old widow known for her love of orchids, her pets, and her vibrant purple hair, perished in the Palisades fire that swept through her community on Jan. 7, according to both the United Methodist News and the Los Angeles Daily News.

Rossilli, who ran a plumbing business with her late husband in Pacific Palisades, chose to stay in her home despite evacuation orders, wanting to remain with her pets: dog Greetly, canary Pepper, turtle Pearl, and two parrots, one famously trained to say “Supercallifragilisticexpialidocious”, according to United Methodist News.

Despite multiple offers from neighbors, church friends, and her home health care agency, Luxe Homecare, to help her evacuate, she declined, according to Los Angeles Daily News.

Her decision to stay was rooted in her love for her animals, a sentiment echoed by Fay Vahdani, owner of Luxe Homecare, who noted Rossilli’s deep connection to her home where she had raised her children, Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Joey Hargrove, director of family ministries at Community United Methodist Church, where Rossilli was a cherished member, remembered her as “the sweetest” and highlighted her involvement in the church, including receiving weekly grocery deliveries during the pandemic, as reported by United Methodist News.

Rossilli’s body was discovered the day after the fire ravaged the area, confirming her among the at least 25 fatalities from the wildfires still threatening Los Angeles. She leaves behind a daughter and son who live out of state.