Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* 9th Grader Cece Dale Wins Houck Thanksgiving Card Design Competition * George Gascon Officially Sworn In as Los Angeles 43rd District Attorney All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
9th Grade Pali High Student Cece Dale Wins Houck Thanksgiving Card Design Competition: Palisades Today – December, 7, 2020
Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting
December 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
Pacific Palisades Jack in the Box Redevelopment Hearing Today
December 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Toi Creel Pacific Palisades residents will be able to make their voices heard about a proposed Jack in the...
Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment
December 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...
Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home
Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
LAFD Red Flag No Parking Restrictions Update
LAFD to lift restrictions Los Angeles fire officials have provided an update on Red Flag Parking Restrictions currently in place...
Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery
The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush Fire: Palisades Today – December, 3, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush...
Edify TV: Culver City Food Hall Opens
A highly-anticipated food destination has opened in Culver City in a historic building. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Restaurant Grant Program Not Enough?
To help struggling restaurants, LA County is rolling out a grant program. But with most restaurants not qualifying, will it...
Mozzarella Bar Closes Westside Locations
December 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Obicà Mozzarella Bar closes Santa Monica and Century City locations. By Kerry Slater A Westside restaurant known for flying in...
Eflyn Launches Shopify Self Serve Checkout Kiosk to Help Businesses Stay Open With Contactless Purchasing
December 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Digital display and software company Eflyn rolls out Shopify kiosk to help local businesses stay open with contactless purchasing. By...
Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit
December 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...
Los Angeles Closes Playgrounds
December 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Trails, beaches and other outdoor spaces remain open By Chad Winthrop The City of Los Angeles has closed playgrounds as...
Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Eats at Santa Monica Restaurant After Voting to Suspend Outdoor Dining
December 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...
Using Wildfire Modeling to Make Insurance More Affordable?
December 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
California Insurance Commissioner holding public meeting December 10 By Chad Winthrop The California Insurance Commissioner will hold a meeting to...
digital
