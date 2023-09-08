Actor Accused of Hit-and-Run Incident in Malibu

The Lethal Weapon Actor Is Alleged to Have Collided His Blue Volvo With Another Vehicle

Actor Gary Busey, who already faces a series of separate charges, stands accused of being involved in a hit-and-run accident in Malibu, USA Today reported.

The 79-year-old actor is alleged to have collided his blue Volvo with another vehicle on August 30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told the national outlet. The driver of the other vehicle identified Busey and contended that he “failed to halt following the collision and declined to furnish evidence of vehicle registration and financial responsibility.” The accident purportedly transpired near the Malibu Pier.

A video obtained by TMZ showed the scene subsequent to the alleged accident, where the driver is seen confronting the actor saying “Sir, you hit my car. I need your information,” as they drive alongside Busey who is later seen saying he has “Progressive insurance” and drives away.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station is investigating the driver’s assertion that the actor rapidly departed from the scene, according to USA Today.