Actor Dick Van Dyke, 97, Crashes Car Into Wall on Slick Malibu Road

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirms moderate injuries sustained in accident attributed to rain-soaked roads

Actor Dick Van Dyke was involved in a car crash last week on a slick road in Malibu, according to authorities on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported that no other vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. on March 15. Van Dyke, 97, crashed into a block wall while driving alone.

The sheriff’s department stated that Van Dyke sustained moderate injuries and was treated on the scene by members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It was determined that the rain-soaked roads were a contributing factor to the accident, and that Van Dyke was traveling at an unsafe speed for the present conditions.

The sheriff’s department also confirmed that no drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash and that Van Dyke was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Representatives for the actor were not immediately available for comment.

Van Dyke is famous for his roles in “Mary Poppins” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” He made headlines a decade ago when his Jaguar caught fire on Highway 101 near Los Angeles, and he was rescued by a passerby after being seen slumped over the steering wheel.