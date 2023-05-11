Actress Holly Robinson Peete To Be Honored at Mother’s Day Celebration

Photo: Instagram: @hollyrpeete

The 6th Annual Best Buddies’ Celebration of Mothers Will Take Place On May 13 At a Private Residence In Pacific Palisades

Holly Robinson Peete, an actress and disabilities advocate, will be recognized at Best Buddies International’s annual Mother’s Day celebration in the Palisades. 

The 6th Annual Best Buddies’ Celebration of Mothers will take place on May 13 at a private residence in Pacific Palisades. Best Buddies International is a nonprofit organization founded by Anthony Kennedy Shriver that aims to create opportunities and friendships for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through volunteer efforts. 

Peete, whose son Rodney Jr. has autism, has been actively involved in advocating for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The event will feature a live musical performance by Olivia Culpo, who will be joined by her mother and brother, a classically trained cellist, violinist, and pianist. They will perform with Best Buddies Ambassador Marlana VanHoose. Cindy Crawford, a Global Ambassador for Best Buddies, and longtime supporter Lyndie Benson will also attend the event, alongside Kaia Gerber, Kris Jenner, Christian McCaffrey, Courtney Sixx, Garcelle Beauvais, Ashley Greene, Christa Miller, and Charlotte Lawrence.

