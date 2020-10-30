Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95: Palisades Today – October, 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95
* 18 Arrested After Dodgers Win World Series
All this and more on today’s show made possible by DBR Roofing

in News, Video
Related Posts
Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Pacific Palisades. Photo: Courtesy.
Education, News

What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling

October 30, 2020

Read more
October 30, 2020

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...
Food & Drink, Video

Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...
News, Westside Wellness

Lap Swimming Underway at Palisades High Pool

October 28, 2020

Read more
October 28, 2020

Looking for a safe way to workout these days? Try the Palisades High School pool which is now open for...
News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19

October 28, 2020

Read more
October 28, 2020

With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Craft Cocktails at Home

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...

"Passing this would indicate a new, less crime-tolerant attitude in California," writes Tom Elias on Prop. 20. "At the same time, it could provide thousands of additional potential convict firefighters, who usually see their sentences reduced in exchange for very risky service on the fire lines." Photo: USDA.gov.
Fire, News, Opinion

Column: Would Prop. 20 Help Against Wildfires, Crime?

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist Anyone examining the unintended consequences of California’s many past ballot propositions cannot possibly ignore what was...
News

Left Turn Signal to be Installed at Chautauqua and Sunset

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

Intersection where 2017 fatal motorcycle accident occurred getting left turn lane by December By Sam Catanzaro In 2017 36-year-old David...
News, Video

Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized: Palisades Today – October, 26, 2020

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized * Early Voter Turnout Close To...
News, Video

Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...
News, Real Estate

Foreclosure Prevention and Mortgage Assistance Program Coming for LA County

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

Recently, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a proposal by Supervisor Janice Hahn and Supervisor Hilda Solis that...
News, Real Estate

County Warns of Active Property Tax Scam

October 25, 2020

Read more
October 25, 2020

Scammers going to taxpayer homes to collect property tax payments, LA County warns By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles County Treasurer...
Real Estate, Video

MedMen Founder Chris Ganan Sells Brentwood Home for $9.9M

October 23, 2020

Read more
October 23, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, 5 questions to ask before you refinance, MedMen founder Chris Ganan sells Brentwood home, and local...

Temescal Canyon Trail. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Hiker Rescued After Falling Into 40 Foot Temescal Ravine

October 23, 2020

Read more
October 23, 2020

LAFD preform an aerial rescue of hiker Thursday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A hiker was airlifted to a hospital after...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: National Greasy Food Day on the Westside

October 23, 2020

Read more
October 23, 2020

October 25 is National Greasy Foods Day. Here are a handful of Westside eateries offering delicious, greasy comfort food in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR