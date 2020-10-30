Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95
* 18 Arrested After Dodgers Win World Series
All this and more on today’s show made possible by DBR Roofing
Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95: Palisades Today – October, 29, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling
October 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...
Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?
October 29, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...
Lap Swimming Underway at Palisades High Pool
October 28, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Looking for a safe way to workout these days? Try the Palisades High School pool which is now open for...
Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19
October 28, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Craft Cocktails at Home
Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...
Column: Would Prop. 20 Help Against Wildfires, Crime?
October 27, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist Anyone examining the unintended consequences of California’s many past ballot propositions cannot possibly ignore what was...
Left Turn Signal to be Installed at Chautauqua and Sunset
October 27, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Intersection where 2017 fatal motorcycle accident occurred getting left turn lane by December By Sam Catanzaro In 2017 36-year-old David...
Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized: Palisades Today – October, 26, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized * Early Voter Turnout Close To...
Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire
A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...
Foreclosure Prevention and Mortgage Assistance Program Coming for LA County
October 26, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Recently, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a proposal by Supervisor Janice Hahn and Supervisor Hilda Solis that...
County Warns of Active Property Tax Scam
October 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Scammers going to taxpayer homes to collect property tax payments, LA County warns By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles County Treasurer...
MedMen Founder Chris Ganan Sells Brentwood Home for $9.9M
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, 5 questions to ask before you refinance, MedMen founder Chris Ganan sells Brentwood home, and local...
Hiker Rescued After Falling Into 40 Foot Temescal Ravine
October 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD preform an aerial rescue of hiker Thursday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A hiker was airlifted to a hospital after...
Edify TV: National Greasy Food Day on the Westside
October 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
October 25 is National Greasy Foods Day. Here are a handful of Westside eateries offering delicious, greasy comfort food in...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling
By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...Read more
POPULAR
Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized: Palisades Today – October, 26, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized * Early Voter Turnout Close To...Read more