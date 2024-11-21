American Legion to Host Community Lounge Night Benefiting Veterans

Half of the Proceeds From Admission Sales and All Donation Ticket Sales Will Go Directly to Village for Vets to Help Address Gaps in Critical Services

The American Legion Ronald Reagan-Palisades Post 283 will host a Community Lounge Night on Wednesday, Nov. 27, with proceeds benefiting Village for Vets, a nonprofit supporting homeless and at-risk veterans.

The event, starting at 6 p.m., offers attendees a chance to enjoy tacos from a local food truck, live music, and a full bar while giving back to the veteran community. Tickets are $10 if purchased online in advance and $20 at the door. Half of the proceeds from admission sales and all donation ticket sales will go directly to Village for Vets to help address gaps in critical services for veterans.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to kick off the holiday season, connect with friends, and make a meaningful impact,” said event organizers in a statement.

The evening promises a relaxed atmosphere at the American Legion Post, located at 15247 La Cruz Drive in Pacific Palisades. Guests are encouraged to invite friends, family, and colleagues to amplify the effort and raise as much as possible for the cause.

Pre-registration is encouraged to secure a spot and support the initiative at a lower cost. For more information or to reserve tickets, visit the American Legion Palisades Post 283 website.

Community Lounge Night will run until 9 p.m., offering three hours of food, drinks, and camaraderie while supporting a vital cause for veterans in need.

To register, go to https://www.alpost283.com/events#!event/2024/11/27/community-lounge-night.