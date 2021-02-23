American Red Cross Blood Drive on February 23 Needs Your Help: Palisades Today – February, 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* American Red Cross Blood Drive on February 23 Needs Your Help
* Building Fire On North Chautauqua Boulevard Under Investigation
Lifeguards Have Busy Weekend
February 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Wind swells, inshore holes, warm weather result in buys weekend for lifeguards Summer-esque weather combined with a combination of hazardous...
An Old Mountain Lion Going Strong After a Decade
February 23, 2021 Palisades News
P-22 fitted with new GPS radio collar By Chad Winthrop Biologists have put a new GPS radio collar on P-22,...
Valley to the Westside in Under 20 Minutes?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The fantasy of getting to the Valley from the Westside in under 20 minutes, even during rush hour, is one...
The Perfect Night Out with WE Drive-Ins
February 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
WE Drive-Ins has redefined the drive in movie experience with new release films, artisan dining options from local restaurants, and...
Large Properties Drive-up Palisades Home Sales Amid Pandemic
February 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Palisades By Sam Catanzaro Interest in large properties with five-bedrooms or more...
Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack
February 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...
Popular Brentwood Pie Shop Opening Santa Monica Location
February 18, 2021 Staff Writer
Santa Monica storefront for Winston Pies By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’s best pie shops based out of Brentwood...
Paul Revere Middle School To Host 80s Themed Auction
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Paul Revere Middle School has gotten creative with its annual fundraiser by hosting an immersive virtual 80s themed event that...
Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods.
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
Authorities ID Pedestrian Killed Crossing PCH in Pacific Palisades
February 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
27-year-old Carlos Barahona as victim in Sunday crash Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was killed by an oncoming car...
Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?
February 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor
A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
Palisades Alliance For Seniors Holding Grief Zoom Meeting
February 16, 2021 Staff Writer
This week the Palisades Alliance for Seniors is hosting a Zoom meeting this week featuring an important and timely topic...
Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?
A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....
Pedestrian Fatally Stuck by Car in Pacific Palisades
February 16, 2021 Staff Writer
Pedestrian along PCH killed by car Sunday night A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Pacific Palisades over...
