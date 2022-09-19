The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant.
An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood
Former Malibu Home Of Cindy Crawford Sells At Rumored Discount: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 19th 2022
September 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Malibu Home Of Cindy Crawford Sells At a Discount * Tom Gore’s Daughter...
Step Inside a $9M Pacific Palisades Home With an Indoor Pool
September 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A new luxury home has hit the market in the Pacific Palisades for $9M. Take a tour in this video...
Janet Macpherson’s PCH Home Hits the Market
September 16, 2022 Staff Writer
Malibu beach home for sale with $2.6 million price tag Janet MacPherson’s Malibu home has been put up for sale. ...
2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A
September 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought...
The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers
September 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...
Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research
September 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and...
$300 Million Lumen Office Complex Nearly Complete in Sawtelle
September 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Trident Center office complex in Sawtelle is finishing up its Geary inspired makeover by McCarthy Cook.Video sponsored by Distinguished Speaker...
Sylvester Stallone’s Former Estate Lists for $35 Million: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 12th 2022
September 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Sylvester Stallone’s Former Estate Lists for $35 Million* Ben Afflek Sells $30M Palisades...
Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor
September 9, 2022 Staff Writer
$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property By Dolores Quintana Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has...
LA-Area Home Sales Are Still Strong Despite Increased Mortgage Rates
September 9, 2022 Staff Writer
Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late By Dolores Quintana No...
Not Your Typical Casino Night Hosted by Century City Chamber of Commerce
September 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A casino night with a twist bringing together local businesses to help better our community. Hosted by the Century City Chamber...
Mixed-use Development at Former Pico Bowling Alley Expands by 75%
New plans for 234 Pico Boulevard show a four to five story mixed-use building with 186 units plus commercial space....
Architect William Hefner Designed Home Just Listed For $23.9M: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 6th 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Home Of Steven Bochco Listed For $35M* Architect William Hefner Designed Home...
Meet Philanthropic Realtor Sarah Knauer of The Agency
Sarah Knauer is a multifaceted real estate agent, teacher, designer, and philanthropist. Making each client feel like a friend. Learn...
Learn How to Grow and Protect Your Wealth Through Legacy Planning
August 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learn the basics of legacy planning in this video interview with Toby Mathis of Anderson Advisors..Learn more at Anderson Advisors.
