Animal Safety During Rattlesnake Season

An estimated 150,000 dogs and cats are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States, learn how to protect your animals with Dr. Elizabeth Yi, in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in Video
Related Posts
Video

Malibu Protects Mountain Lions with Stricter Pesticide Policies

May 19, 2021

Read more
May 19, 2021

The Coastal Commission recently granted the City of Malibu permission to expand its regulations on pesticides to protect wildlife and...
Video

Design Review Board Discusses 76 Expansion Plan

May 19, 2021

Read more
May 19, 2021

76 Gas Station on Via de la Paz is under review for a new look after a recent vote from...
News, Video

Palisades Fire Arson Suspect Arrested

May 19, 2021

Read more
May 19, 2021

The Palisades fire is now 32% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere

May 19, 2021

Read more
May 19, 2021

World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....
Video

Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more...
News, Video

Pali High Charter School Student Earns National Merit Scholarship: Palisades Today – May 17, 2021

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Charter School Student Earns National Merit Scholarship * LAFD...
Video

Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?

May 17, 2021

Read more
May 17, 2021

Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete

May 15, 2021

Read more
May 15, 2021

Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Sew to Go?

May 15, 2021

Read more
May 15, 2021

Local sewing school The Sew Chateau found a unique way to survive pandemic closures and has finally reopened for business....
Video

Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...
Video

Fire at Casa Nostra Restaurant Under Investigation

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

A highly damaging fire that broke out on Thursday April 22nd at Casa Nostra restaurant in the Highlands shopping center...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to...
Real Estate, Video

Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
Food & Drink, Video

May Is Grapefruit Season in California

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR