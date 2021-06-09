Annenberg Beach House Set for Reopening

The Annenberg Community Beach House on Santa Monica beach is set to reopen soon.

This week the City of Santa Monica announced that the Annenberg Community Beach House will reopen to the public on June 15.

Here is what to can expect at the Beach House June 15:

  • Courtyard reopens June 15, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Splash pad reopens June 15, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Stand up paddle board rentals available June 15 (during office hours)
  • Free beach wheelchair checkouts available June 15 (during office hours)
  • Beach House Event Services are now providing tours, by appointment only, for private events. To learn more, visit annenbergbeachhouse.com/events.

In addition, the City noted under the City Manager’s Proposed FY 2021-23 Biennial Budget, the Beach House pool is scheduled to reopen in July. Swim class registration will begin in mid-July.

According to the City, face masks, and physical distancing are require when visiting the Annenberg.

