Annual Celebration of Renowned Architect Coming to Annenberg Beach House

Photo: N/A

This complimentary event will feature a presentation titled “Julia Morgan: Engineering a Legacy”

The city of Santa Monica, in collaboration with the Santa Monica Conservancy, will jointly host the annual Julia Morgan Legacy Day on Sunday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Annenberg Community Beach House.

This complimentary event will feature a presentation titled “Julia Morgan: Engineering a Legacy” by Julia Morgan expert Karen McNeill, Ph.D. The presentation will delve into Morgan’s engineering expertise, exploring her background as a civil engineer and how her studies of innovative structural techniques in Paris influenced her creative architectural designs.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour and observe the Morgan-designed Marion Davies Guest House and Beach House pool, with pool access limited to viewing only.

Renowned as the architect of Hearst Castle, Morgan played a pivotal role, alongside Marion Davies and William Randolph Hearst, in shaping the legacy of the Annenberg Community Beach House site. The Marion Davies Guest House and the Beach House pool, designed by Morgan, constitute the historic core of the Annenberg Community Beach House.

Morgan, posthumously awarded the American Institute of Architect’s highest honor, the Gold Medal, left a lasting legacy with over 700 projects during her nearly five decades of practice. The event at the Annenberg Community Beach House celebrates Morgan’s architectural contributions and engineering prowess.

