Apply for the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Grants and Make a Difference The Community!

Applications due February 28, 2023. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference in your community with the help of PPWC grants

Are you looking for a way to fund your project and make a difference in the community? If so, the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club (PPWC) is offering grants that could help achieve that goal. Applications for grants are due on February 28, 2023, and will be awarded by late spring.

Grants are available in four key areas: Arts and Recreation, Community and Charitable Organizations, Education and Beautification.

The PPWC strives to enhance and preserve the quality of life in Pacific Palisades and offers its grant program through various fundraising events. Grants are awarded to organizations based in Pacific Palisades or those providing services to benefit the palisades community. Priority is given to applications showing a broad outreach.

In order to ensure eligibility, projects must have all necessary approvals and required permits in place at the time of application; written verification must accompany the application form. If an applicant organization plans to collaborate with another entity (such as a school), they must provide details confirming such arrangements with that entity along with their application.

Grant recipients are held accountable for using all funds received solely for purposes outlined on the application form and must spend all funds within one year from the acceptance date—unless pre-approved by PPWC.

Applications are due February 28, 2023, and late submissions will not be accepted—so don’t wait! Any questions about applying can be directed to (310) 745-6400 or ppwcgrants@gmail.com.