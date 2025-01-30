ARCANE Space to Host ‘ARTISTS for LOSS Angeles’ to Aid Fire-Affected Creatives

The event features over 40 artists, both established and emerging, who have come together to donate their work

ARCANE Space is hosting “ARTISTS for LOSS Angeles,” a powerful benefit exhibition aimed at supporting artists affected by recent fires in Los Angeles. Opening on Friday, February 14, and running through March 2, the exhibition will be open Thursday through Sunday for three consecutive weekends at ARCANE Space in Venice.

The event features over 40 artists, both established and emerging, who have come together to donate their work. The fires have devastated the local artistic community, leading to the loss of homes, studios, and invaluable artworks. This exhibition not only serves as a fundraiser but also as a symbol of solidarity and resilience within the art community.

Notable participants include Lita Albuquerque, Charles Arnoldi, Lauren Bon, Laddie John Dill, and Lucas Reiner, among others. The opening night on February 14 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. promises to be a significant gathering of art, goodwill, and community spirit.

Morleigh Steinberg, co-founder of ARCANE Space, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “The devastating loss experienced by so many in our LA communities is beyond comprehensible, yet very real. The need to support is essential. This benefit exhibition is a way to come together, support one another, and ensure that people can continue to create despite the challenges they face.”

All proceeds from the sale of artworks will directly benefit Grief and Hope, an initiative aiming to raise $1,000,000 to aid artists who have suffered losses. This effort is organized by artists and arts professionals including Kathryn Andrews, Andrea Bowers, Olivia Gauthier, Julia V. Hendrickson, and Ariel Pittman, in partnership with The Brick (formerly LAXART), which serves as the fiscal receiver for Grief and Hope.

The exhibition includes works like “Loss Angeles” by Domino Whisker, hand-embroidered on Belfast Linen, highlighting the personal and communal grief transformed into art.

For more information, the exhibition is located at ARCANE Space, 324 Sunset Ave., Unit G, Venice, CA 90291, with gallery hours from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the event days.