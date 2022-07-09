Ardie Tavangarian Mansion for Sale in Palisades for $27 Million

1051 Vista Grande. Photo: The MLS.

Lavish home on Vista Grande Drive hits market

By Dolores Quintana

“Starchitect” Ardie Tavangarian has another one of the extravagant homes that he has designed up for sale in the Pacific Palisades at 1051 Vista Grande Drive with the price tag of $27.495 million as reported by The Real Deal.com.

The Compass.com description of the home is lavish and says, “Live the Dream” World Class/Coastal Modern- designed by legendary Ardie Tavangarian, this offering is unique in every way. Sited on 2 lots combined, the setting offers the finest Ocean Views in the city. This most special compound offers over 11,000 square feet on 1.3 acres. Located at the end of prestigious cul-de-sac, minutes to Palisades Village and the beaches. A masterful Zen oasis featuring 7 bedrooms and 11 baths. Additional features include: screening room, epic gym with automated walls of glass, wellness center, 4-car garage and large flat grassy yard for entertaining and infinity edge pool. Rare offering for a buyer who wants unparalleled views, design and craftsmanship.”

Tavangarian’s own home, at 1601 San Onofre Dr, sold last year for an eye popping $83 million which was the biggest sale of any home in the Pacific Palisades in 2021. 

Drew Fenton, of Hilton & Hyland is the listing agent.

