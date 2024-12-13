Artist Stephen Glassman to Discuss New Exhibit at ARCANE Space

The Exhibit, Which Runs Through December 22, Examines Themes of Collapse, Migration, and Resilience, Incorporating Materials Like Enameled Bamboo, Brass and Feathers

Los Angeles-based artist Stephen Glassman will host a discussion about his latest exhibition, Murmur, at ARCANE Space on Sunday, December 15, at 2 p.m. The event, moderated by gallery co-founder and curator Morleigh Steinberg, will delve into Glassman’s artistic process and the themes behind his multidisciplinary work.

Held at ARCANE Space at 324 Sunset Ave., Unit G, in Venice Beach, the talk offers attendees the chance to engage directly with the artist and explore Murmur, an exhibition featuring site-specific installations, kinetic sculptures, drawings, videos, and prints. The exhibit, which runs through December 22, examines themes of collapse, migration, and resilience, incorporating materials like enameled bamboo, brass, feathers, and light to create ethereal spatial compositions.

“This work was sparked by an inquiry into collapse and migration—of species, peoples, atmospheres,” Glassman said in a release. “During the global quarantine, this materiality and process became my singular practice, manifesting as intuitive, structural drawings in space that evoke frailty and hope, chaos and control, collapse and resilience.”

Glassman, known for large-scale, site-specific works, has gained international recognition for installations that blend raw materials with social impact. His bamboo sculptures, initially conceived in response to events like the Rodney King riots and the Northridge earthquake, became symbols of resilience. Projects like Urban Air, which transformed billboards into floating bamboo gardens, have solidified his reputation as a visionary artist dedicated to sustainability.

Murmur can be viewed during gallery hours, Thursday through Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment on Wednesdays.