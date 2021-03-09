Attempted Armed Robbery of Two Dogs in Pacific Palisades

Melo, a French bulldog that was stolen in Santa Monica last fall. Photo: Courtesy.

Suspect brandishes knife in Friday evening attempted robbery

By Sam Catanzaro

Two dogs were the target of an attempted armed robbery in Pacific Palisades last week.

According to Los Angeles Police Department Palisades Senior Lead Office III Jae Lee, the incident occored on March 5, 5 p.m., at Corona del Mar and Toyopa Drive when a suspect brandished knife at victim and demanded the victim’s dogs. The suspect–of whom there is very little information on–fled location northbound on Toyopa, according to Lee.

As reported by Circling the News, French bulldogs were the target of this incident, the breed of dog that were robbed after Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot recently.

In addition, for months flyers and social media posts have been circulating in an effort to return a French bulldog named Melo, who went missing on September 26 around in Santa Monica, near Venice. According to the one-year-old puppy’s owners, Melo was likely stolen. Visit bringmelohome.com for more information.

More recently, on February 27 a Shepherd puppy was stolen at gunpoint near the Venice Beach Boardwalk.

in Crime, News
