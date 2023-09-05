Authorities Investigate Malibu Beach Death

The Victim is Described as a Devoted New Father to a 3-Month-Old Son and Involved in a Domestic Violence Dispute

Homicide investigators are pursuing leads, including obtaining surveillance footage and reaching out to potential witnesses, in the death of 21-year-old Emmanuel Baltazar Silva, 21, who was discovered fatally stabbed at a Malibu beach, KTLA5 reported.

The local news outlet described Silva as a devoted new father to a 3-month-old son. His lifeless body was found in close proximity to a lifeguard tower at Las Tunas Beach, shortly before midnight on Aug. 22. He succumbed to stab wounds later at the hospital. According to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, Emmanuel’s body was discovered subsequent to a domestic violence dispute report.

The perpetrator responsible remains at large.

The Silva family told KTLA5 that Emmanuel was in the midst of a divorce and a contentious child custody battle at the time of his tragic demise.

Anyone possessing information pertinent to this case is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 818-878-1808.