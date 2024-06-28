Los Angeles Music Center’s Spotlight Award-Winner Golda Zahra will showcase her angelic voice for all to enjoy at Saint Monica Catholic Church on July 1
SANTA MONICA, Calif. —Soprano Golda Zahra is excited to extend an open invite to the community as she thrills with trills to bring opera and classical music to the masses and young generations!
Hailed as “One of the rising starts of her generation” and “A promising young opera singer” by the Los
Angeles Times, Golda recently returned from Italy to headline her homecoming debut concert at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica alongside the Dream Orchestra, on Saturday, July 13.
Now, at the invitation of Monsignor Lloyd Torgerson, Golda will perform live with members of the Dream Orchestra during St. Monica’s noon mass on Monday, July 1. Media are invited to preview and attend the event, as well as speak with Golda about the community impact of the arts and her upcoming concert at
Broad Stage.
WHEN: Monday, July 1 at 12:00pm
WHERE: Saint Monica Catholic Community, 725 California Ave, Santa Monica, CA
RSVP: Please contact Shallom Berkman at 310-749-8879, or email sberkman@urthcaffe.com for media inquiries and to RSVP for the event.
Golda has performed in famed Southern California venues like Walt Disney Hall, Royce Hall, and the Saban Theatre. She is a 2015 LA Spotlight Award Winner and currently
studies with world-renowned Soprano Barbara Frittoli in Milan.
To learn more visit GoldaInConcert.co
Award-Winning Soprano to Offer FREE Community Performance Ahead of Broad Stage Debut
Los Angeles Music Center’s Spotlight Award-Winner Golda Zahra will showcase her angelic voice for all to enjoy at Saint Monica Catholic Church on July 1
This Former Thomas Edison Powerhouse is Becoming a Bagel Shop
June 28, 2024 Zach Armstrong
With the Acquisition, the Buyer Looks to Grow His East Coast Bagel Operations to the West By Zach Armstrong In 1909,...
Getty Villa and Classical Theatre of Harlem to Premiere “Memnon”
“Memnon” tells the story of an Ethiopian king who journeys to Troy to aid the Trojans during their darkest hour....
Four Months Later … Marvin Braude Bike Trail Remains Damaged
June 27, 2024 Zach Armstrong
LA County Public Works hopes to have a concrete schedule soon By Zach Armstrong It’s been nearly five months since...
Suspect in Beach Attacks Held on $1M Bail, Has Criminal History Involving Attempted Rape
On June 26, the District Attorney charged Garnett with attempted murder and felony child abuse Jawann Dwayne Garnett, a Santa...
Los Angeles City Council Designates Marilyn Monroe House as Historic Cultural Landmark
Unanimous Vote Preserves Brentwood Home Where Iconic Actress Marilyn Monroe Lived and Died The Los Angeles City Council has approved...
Registered Sex Offender Charged in Attack of Beachgoers: Report
June 26, 2024 Staff Writer
Garnett Is Registered as a Sex Offender on the State’s Megan’s Law Database and Is Listed as a Santa Monica-Area...
Renowned L.A. Fashion Brand to Open New Spot at Palisades Village
June 26, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The SoCal Chain Is Recognized for Bold, Statement-Making Designs By Zach Armstrong Covered over the storefront adjacent to the Palisades...
Complimentary Screenings of a New Film Starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn
June 25, 2024 Staff Writer
Complimentary Screenings of ‘Daddio‘ in Los Angeles: RSVPs Available Now Join us for complimentary screenings of ‘Daddio’ in Los Angeles....
Multiple Assaults Occur at Santa Monica Lifeguard Stations, Homeless Suspect in Custody
June 25, 2024 Zach Armstrong
An Adolescent Was Transported to a Hospital for Serious, but Non Life-Threatening, Injuries By Zach Armstrong A homeless suspect is in...
Man Gets 46 Year-Sentence For Santa Monica Home Invasion and Shooting
June 24, 2024 Zach Armstrong
A Superior Court Judge Described Shahen’s Crimes as “Extremely Sophisticated and Well-Planned” By Zach Armstrong Vacho Shahen, a Las Vegas man...
Dehydrated Hiker Rescued from Temescal Ridge Trail
June 24, 2024 Staff Writer
The Man Was Unable to Walk on a Remote Section of the Trail A 55-year-old male hiker was rescued by...
Fantastic Fireworks Celebrations in Los Angeles for July 4th
June 24, 2024 Staff Writer
Find the Best 4th of July Displays and Parades on This List The Culver City Downtown Business Association has stepped...
Santa Monica CEO Convicted in Landmark Insider Trading Case
The Case Is Part of a Data-Driven Initiative by the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section A federal jury in Los Angeles...
Suspicious Fire Behind Venice AT&T Building Investigated by Authorities
Witnesses reported seeing a person start the fire, prompting an active investigation Authorities are investigating a fire in Venice that...
American Legion Post 283 Launches Initiative During July 4th Celebrations
It Seeks to Foster Camaraderie Between the Public and Military Members Through Events Highlighting Medal Recipients, U.S. Service Academies, and...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Award-Winning Soprano to Offer FREE Community Performance Ahead of Broad Stage Debut
Los Angeles Music Center’s Spotlight Award-Winner Golda Zahra will showcase her angelic voice for all to enjoy at Saint Monica...Read more
POPULAR
Award-Winning Soprano to Offer FREE Community Performance Ahead of Broad Stage Debut
Los Angeles Music Center’s Spotlight Award-Winner Golda Zahra will showcase her angelic voice for all to enjoy at Saint Monica...Read more