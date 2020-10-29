Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?
Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95: Palisades Today – October, 29, 2020
October 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95 * 18 Arrested After Dodgers...
Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?
October 29, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...
Craft Cocktails at Home
Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...
Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized: Palisades Today – October, 26, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized * Early Voter Turnout Close To...
Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire
A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...
MedMen Founder Chris Ganan Sells Brentwood Home for $9.9M
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, 5 questions to ask before you refinance, MedMen founder Chris Ganan sells Brentwood home, and local...
Edify TV: National Greasy Food Day on the Westside
October 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
October 25 is National Greasy Foods Day. Here are a handful of Westside eateries offering delicious, greasy comfort food in...
Potrero Canyon Park Street Racing And RV Parking Addressed: Palisades Today – October, 22, 2020
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Potrero Canyon Park Street Racing And RV Parking Addressed * 335...
Edify TV: Local Transit Ridership Down
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A recent nationwide survey found that public transit ridership is down in Los Angeles, but with an interesting twist. Learn...
Can You Make Tiramisu?
October 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
Where To Vote In Your Neighborhood: Palisades Today – October, 19, 2020
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Where To Vote In Your Neighborhood * LA City Council Unanimously...
Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Deal to House Homeless People Near Freeways
October 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
After months of negotiations, the City and County of LA reached a $300 million deal to house thousands of homeless...
Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?
October 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
Pali High ‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Deadline Extended: Palisades Today – October, 15, 2020
October 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pali High ‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Deadline Extended * LA County...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling
By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...Read more
POPULAR
What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling
By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...Read more