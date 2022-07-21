Beachside Cocktails Snacks From Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant

Tallula’s offering drinks and grub 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at to-go bar

By Dolores Quintana

Heading to the beach? A Santa Monica Canyon restaurant is offering cocktails and snacks from their to-go bar.

Tallula’s Restaurant in Santa Monica has just the thing for your next trip to the beach at their new Pop Up/To Go Bar at their restaurant. They recently announced, via their Instagram page, this new special feature at the restaurant and said,“Heading to the beach this weekend? Swing by Tallula’s between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to pick up snacks and cocktails from our pop-up To-Go Bar.”

The menu for the Pop Up/To Got bar consists of your choice of two packs of veggie, chicken or beef tacos, two chicken taquitos, and mushroom and chorizo empanadas that come with chips and salsa. The prices range from $11.00 to $13.00. For those who aren’t as hungry, the menu includes snack packs of chips, salsa and guacamole, chips and salsa, or spicy garlic chili peanuts. As for beverages, you can satisfy your thirst with cold brew, agua fresca or the more standard choices of water, Coke or Sprite.

The cocktail options on the menu are a classic Paloma, a hibiscus margarita, mezcal margarita, or the “friggin good” margarita.

The Pop Up/To Go Bar does take place during their Talula’s Weekend Brunch, so if you like air conditioning over the great outdoors, you can stay and have a great time at the restaurant.