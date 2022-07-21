Beachside Cocktails Snacks From Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant

Photo: Facebook (@tallulasrestaurant).

Tallula’s offering drinks and grub 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at to-go bar

By Dolores Quintana

Heading to the beach? A Santa Monica Canyon restaurant is offering cocktails and snacks from their to-go bar. 

Tallula’s Restaurant in Santa Monica has just the thing for your next trip to the beach at their new Pop Up/To Go Bar at their restaurant. They recently announced, via their Instagram page, this new special feature at the restaurant and said,“Heading to the beach this weekend? Swing by Tallula’s between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to pick up snacks and cocktails from our pop-up To-Go Bar.”

The menu for the Pop Up/To Got bar consists of your choice of two packs of veggie, chicken or beef tacos, two chicken taquitos, and mushroom and chorizo empanadas that come with chips and salsa. The prices range from $11.00 to $13.00. For those who aren’t as hungry, the menu includes snack packs of chips, salsa and guacamole, chips and salsa, or spicy garlic chili peanuts. As for beverages, you can satisfy your thirst with cold brew, agua fresca or the more standard choices of water, Coke or Sprite. 

The cocktail options on the menu are a classic Paloma, a hibiscus margarita, mezcal margarita, or the “friggin good” margarita. 

The Pop Up/To Go Bar does take place during their Talula’s Weekend Brunch, so if you like air conditioning over the great outdoors, you can stay and have a great time at the restaurant.

Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Deaf Theatre Group Debuts a Fresh Take on Sophocles’s Oedipus at the Getty Villa

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

The J. Paul Getty Museum and Los Angeles’s Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre present a thrilling fresh take on Sophocles’s...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

Hiker Hoisted to Saftey by LAFD

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

Hiker hoisted to safety in Trippet Ranch area Friday  A hiker was rescued hiking in the Topanga-area Friday evening.  According...
News

See’s Candy Closes Palisades Village Store

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

Store closed as of July 16 See’s Candy has closed permanently in Pacific Palisades.  The store, located in Palisades Village...
News

City of Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of June on Record

July 18, 2022

Read more
July 18, 2022

LADWP customers used 9 percent less water in June 2022 than in June 2021 Amid persistent drought conditions, Mayor Eric...
News, Video

Million Dollars Of Merchandise Stolen From Local Shopping Center in Broad Daylight: Palisades Today – July 18th, 2022

July 18, 2022

Read more
July 18, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Half Million Dollars Of Merchandise Stolen From Local Shopping Center in Broad...

Lindsey Buckingham performing in 2018. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News, Real Estate

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham Buys Brentwood Mansion

July 16, 2022

Read more
July 16, 2022

Brentwood Park mansion bought in off-market sale for $14 million By Dolores Quintana In an off-market sale, musician Lindsey Buckingham...

Photo: Brooks Baxter, Amplify Real Estate Marketing
News, Real Estate

Henry Mancini’s Former Malibu Beach Home Hits Market

July 16, 2022

Read more
July 16, 2022

$12.9 million price tag for La Costa beach property By Dolores Quintana The Mancini Family Trust has put Henry Mancini’s...

The 1.3. acre property in Bel Air previously owned by Robert Shapiro. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Undeveloped Bel Air Property With Backstory Sees $11 Million Price Hike

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

1.3-acre lot sits just off Nimes Road By Dolores Quintana  The Colombian billionaire Jamie Gilinski has raised the listing price...

The parking lot and playground at 772-798 Pacific Coast Highway. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Santa Monica City Council Looking Into Using Beachfront Land for Homeless Veterans

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Council votes to review title of 1888 deed of land just north of Jonathan Club By Dolores Quintana Santa Monica...

Photo: USPS.com
News

Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for Robbery Spree of USPS Carriers

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Elvyn Antonio Rodriguez charged in connection to 2021 spree A Nicaraguan national illegally residing in the United States has been...

Photo: LASD.org
News

Column: Potential “Power Grab” by LA County Board of Supervisors Hostile to Sheriff Alex Villanueva Is No Reform at All!

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

LA Supervisors Mitchell, Solis Seek to undermine the sheriff’s race between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna! By Nick...
News

Pacific Palisades Community Council Notice of Election Nomination

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Applications for Area and At-large Representative positions now welcome Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council Pacific Palisades Community Council...
News

Taking the Metro From Santa Monica to Whittier?

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Metro Los Angeles mulling extension of Gold Line to Whittier By Dolores Quintana Could it be possible for Westside Metro...

Broadstreet Oyster’s lobster roll. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Popular Malibu Seafood Restaurant Opens in Grand Central Market

July 14, 2022

Read more
July 14, 2022

Broad Street Oyster up and running in Downtown By Dolores Quintana Malibu’s own Broad Street Oyster Company has opened a...

n/naka on Overland Avenue. Photo: n/naka (Facebook).
Dining, News

These Are the Highest-Rated Restaurants on the Westside According to Yelp

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Yelp releases list of 100 restaurants in Los Angeles with highest rating By Dolores Quintana Yelp has named its top...

