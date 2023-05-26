Beyonce and Jay-Z Break California Record With Malibu Purchase

The Previous Record-Holder Was Billionaire Venture Capitalist Marc Andreessen.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have set a new record in California’s real estate market, as they recently purchased a remarkable concrete compound in Malibu for a staggering $200 million, as reported by TMZ.

This acquisition surpasses any previous home sale in the Golden State by a significant margin. The previous record-holder was billionaire venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who acquired the neighboring property for $177 million in 2021.

The residence itself is a minimalist marvel, characterized by its modern blend of concrete and glass. The Los Angeles Times reported that the home was originally purchased by art collector William Bell for $14.5 million in 2003, and designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Tadao Ando, a recipient of the esteemed Pritzker Prize.

Ando’s expertise in crafting impressive concrete structures across Asia, Europe, and North America shines through in this L-shaped mansion, boasting expansive open spaces, concrete hallways, and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. Stepping outside, the property reveals patios that lead to a swimming pool, a cabana, and a flat, grassy lawn positioned on a cliff, overlooking the beach below.

Interestingly, the residence was discreetly offered as a pocket listing with a price tag of $295 million, exclusively shared with a select group of qualified buyers.

Notably, in 2017, Beyoncé and Jay-Z made headlines with their $88 million purchase of a similar-looking mansion in Bel-Air.