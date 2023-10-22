“Big Bang Theory” Producer Is Renting Out Palisades Home

The 90-Year-Old 5,300 Square Foot Residence Includes Four Bedrooms

Chuck Lorre, known for his contributions to beloved TV shows such as “The Big Bang Theory,” “Two and a Half Men,” and “The Kominsky Method,” is renting out one of his properties in Pacific Palisades,

According to Realtor.com, this opulent residence, boasting over 5,300 square feet of living space, offers four bedrooms and five baths at a monthly rental rate of $40,000. Standing for over 90 years, this dwelling exudes timeless charm. Its attributes include spacious rooms, hardwood floors, a white façade, and weathered brick patio and walkways. The backyard, adorned with foliage, provides corners for reading, along with plantings and formal gardens.

The primary living areas encompass a living room, a dining space, and a breakfast nook, in addition to media and family rooms. Four bedrooms are supplemented by an extra bedroom and bath, complete with a private entrance, making it versatile for use as an office or playroom.

The kitchen is well-appointed with two islands, while the capacious pantry boasts an extra refrigerator, perfect for hosting sizable gatherings and holiday events. The home’s mechanical systems have been recently updated with new AC units, and the two-car garage is equipped with a Tesla charger.

For more information on the property, go to https://www.realtor.com/news/celebrity-real-estate/chuck-lorre-is-renting-out-his-pacific-palisades-ca-pad-for-40k-a-month/.