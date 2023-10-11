Billy Crystal to Perform at Palisadian Benefit that Honors Composers

The Event Will Take Place Outdoors at a Private Residence

Join an enjoyable afternoon on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. to celebrate the esteemed contributions of renowned show writers Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt, and FNAM Co-founder Marcia Seligson to the world of new American musicals.

The event will take place outdoors at a private residence in the Pacific Palisades, featuring performances by Jason and Georgia, as well as a special appearance by the esteemed Billy Crystal. This occasion will also host a silent auction and a light reception, provided by partners at LA Arts Online.

Proceeds from this Annual Benefit will directly support FNAM and its programs. The Foundation of New American Musicals operates as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, ensuring that ticket purchases and donations are tax-deductible.

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-benefit-honoring-jason-robert-brown-georgia-stitt-marcia-seligson-tickets-717500371927.