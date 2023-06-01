Blood Drive Coming to Palisades Woman’s Club

After a Challenging Month, Red Cross Is Coming to Palisades

The Red Cross Team put out this message: Time is of the essence, and the supplies across the Los Angeles area are critically low. After a challenging month in May, it is reaching out to the Palisades Community for support to replenish resources.

Donors who have provided an email address during registration will receive a $10 gift card of their choice via email. They will also automatically be entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package including a laser wireless projector and screen, projector tripod, smokeless firepit, Adirondack chair set (featuring four chairs and two tables), and a movie night snack package.

The Blood Drive is on June 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted at the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club located at 901 Haverford Ave in Pacific Palisades. If you have any questions, call 866-236-3276.