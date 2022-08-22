A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by the L.A Marathon.
“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”
Zebra Construction Takes on Balcony Laws
August 22, 2022 Staff Writer
Company growth attributed to trust, old school values By Susan Payne Every building with 3 or more units in the...
What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?
August 20, 2022 Staff Writer
Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana While Los Angeles’...
Paris Jackson Sells Topanga House
August 19, 2022 Staff Writer
Swimmer, actress and model sells five-bedroom home By Dolores Quintana Paris Jackson, the daughter of multi-platinum singer Michael Jackson, has...
New Organic Street Food Restaurant Opens on Venice Boardwalk
August 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pachamama restaurant just opened on the Venice boardwalk offering organic “street” food including vegan-friendly options. .Video sponsored by The Bike Shop.
Local Yarn Artist Creates Public Art From Recycled Materials
August 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local crochet artist London Kaye is creating public art displays across the Westside and helping others express their artistic talents...
What’s Your Favorite Local Business? Vote Now!
August 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Voting is now open for the annual Best of Awards!* Voting is a great way to help your favorite local...
First Nationally Televised Pickleball Championship Hosted in Pacific Palisades
August 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Over the weekend the world’s best pickleball players competed at the Skechers Invitational Summer Championships hosted at the Riviera Country...
Construction Is Nearly Underway At The 76 Station On West Sunset: Palisades Today – August 15th, 2022
August 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Auxiliary Unit 283 Helps Underserved Children Prepare For Back To School * Construction...
Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover
August 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover. .Video brought to...
Housing Mogul Howard Ruby Sells Century-Old Bel Air Estate for $35 Million
August 13, 2022 Staff Writer
1.6-acre estate is located at 500 and 512 Perugia Way By Dolores Quintana Corporate housing mogul Howard Ruby has sold...
Ben Affleck Lists Palisades Bachelor Pad for Nearly $30 Million
Affleck purchased the property after his 2018 divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner for $19 million By Dolores Quintana Ben Affleck...
Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners
By Tom Elias, Columnist There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension
By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...
‘Shakespeare in the Park’ presents free family friendly show “As Boo Like It”
August 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Actors Gang presents “As Boo Like It” a modern twist on the classic Shakespeare play. This free community event...
Hip Italian Restaurant for Fresh Cuisine and Fine Dining
August 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Piccolo Ristorante offers a tranquil high-end dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients made on-site by Michelin-rated Chef Antonio Muré. Learn more...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
LA City Controller Ron Galperin Endorses Traci Park for Council in CD-11!
Galperin joins Villaraigosa, Ma in Support of Venice employment attorney By Nick Antonicello Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin, the...Read more
POPULAR
Local Yarn Artist Creates Public Art From Recycled Materials
Local crochet artist London Kaye is creating public art displays across the Westside and helping others express their artistic talents...Read more