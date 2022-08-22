“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”

A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by the L.A Marathon.

