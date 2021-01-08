Broken Water Main On Bienveneda Ave: Palisades Today – January, 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Broken Water Main On Bienveneda Ave
* Assemblyman Richard Bloom Plans To Run For L.A. County Supervisor
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

Related Posts
Real Estate, Video

How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?

January 8, 2021


January 8, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Gets New Cold-Pressed Juicery

January 8, 2021


January 8, 2021

A new pressed-juicery has opened up on the Westside helping with New Year’s healthy eating resolutions. Learn more in this...

Garlic knots from Vittorio Ristorante and Pizzeria
Dining, News

Longtime Pacific Palisades Italian Restaurant Temporarily Closed

January 8, 2021


January 8, 2021

Vittorio Ristorante on Marquez closed until January 12 By Kerry Slater A popular Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant remains closed after...
Video

Edify TV: Bringing Color to Blank Westside Walls

January 8, 2021


January 8, 2021

Across the Westside Beautify Earth is transforming walls by incorporating art from local artists. Learn more in this video made...
Dining, News

Court Hints When Outdoor Dining May Resume in LA County

January 7, 2021


January 7, 2021

Appeals court upholds LA County’s outdoor dining ban By Sam Catanzaro A recent court ruling upholding Los Angeles County’s outdoor...
News, Sports

Pali Riptide Baseball Club Tryouts

January 7, 2021


January 7, 2021

January 9th and 10th at Pali Rec Center The Pali Riptide Baseball Club is preparing for a spring season and...
Crime, News

Burglar Shuts off House’s Power Before Stealing TV

January 5, 2021


January 5, 2021

Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a burglar...
News, Video

McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week: Palisades Today – January, 4, 2021

January 5, 2021


January 5, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week * FEMA Ranks Los...
Video

Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?

January 4, 2021


January 4, 2021

Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from...

Dane Elkins, a missing 21-year-old. Photo: Facebook.
News, Uncategorized

Pali High and Paul Revere Alum Dane Elkins Missing

January 4, 2021


January 4, 2021

Dane Elkins last seen on December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Dane Elkins, a graduate of both Paul Revere Middle School...
News

Shore Hotel Looks Forward to 2021 and Strengthening Its Bond with the Community

December 31, 2020


December 31, 2020

Like all local hotels, COVID-19 heavily impacted Shore Hotel in 2020. Beginning in March,  Shore Hotel saw its occupancy rates...

Pork soup dumplings (left side of plate) and steamed chicken dumplings (right side of plate) surround garlic bok choy from Dan Modern Chinese. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, News

Food Review: Soul-Warming Dumplings on the Westside

December 30, 2020


December 30, 2020

Simple yet flavorful soup dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese’s newest location By Kerry Slater A dumpling restaurant recently opened in...
Crime, News, Video

Edify TV: Decriminalizing Trespassing, Drugs, Prostitution in LA County?

December 29, 2020


December 29, 2020

Los Angeles County’s new DA has announced his office will no longer prosecute a wide range of crimes including prostitution...

The 15300 block of Antioch where burglars made off with a business's cash register recently. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Cash Register Stolen From Palisades Businesses, Burglar Enters Occupied Home

December 29, 2020


December 29, 2020

Pacific Palisades crime update submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include the attempted...

The California Red-Legged Frog. Photos: NPS.
News

Storm May Help With Re-Introduction of California Red-Legged Frog

December 28, 2020


December 28, 2020

Santa Monica Mountains biologists attempting to re-introduce the California red-legged frog By Chad Winthrop It’s been a challenging two years...

