Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?

Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by School Of Rock

in News, Video
Related Posts
Crime, News

Palisades Burglar Uses Pool, Takes Shower

October 9, 2020

Read more
October 9, 2020

Palisades crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes was a burglar who...
News, Video

Palisades Parent And Tech CEO Sentenced in College Admission Scandal: Palisades Today – October, 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Parent And Tech CEO Sentenced in College Admission Scandal *...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: National Dessert Day on Westside

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

National Dessert Day is coming up October 14 so here are some Westside places with treats sure to satisfy a...

World-class views at Terrazza. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, News

Beachfront Dining on Display at Santa Monica Group of Restaurants

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

By Toi Creel COVID-19 hasn’t just had an impact on the health of Santa Monica residents, it also has impacted...
Fire, News

Palisades Library Catches Fire

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Firefighters manage to save nearly all of the books By Sam Catanzaro A “stubborn” fire broke out in the Palisades...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Why Does Swiss Cheese Have Holes? Understanding Cheese Part Two

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to solve the mystery behind why Swiss Cheese has holes,...
News, Westside Wellness

Indoor Malls, Nail Salons, Playgrounds Can Reopen in LA County

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

Nail salons, playgrounds, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms reopen By Staff Writer Nail salons and indoor shopping malls are among...

Dr. Austin Richman, owner of the new Veterinary Skin & Ear clinic in West LA. Photo: Courtesy.
Local Business Spotlight, News

Veterinary Skin & Ear: Specialized Care to Serve Pets With Skin or Ear Diseases

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

New specialty pet clinic opens at 11335 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles. By Toi Creel 67 percent of...
Video

Edify TV: Breeze Bike Share Ending

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

The Westside’s Breeze Bike Share is coming to an end. Learn about the replacement for this popular but not always...
News, Video

Flu Shot Clinic October 10th And 17th: Palisades Today – October, 5, 2020

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Flu Shot Clinic October 10th And 17th * LA City Council...
Real Estate, Video

Pierce Brosnan Selling James Bond Inspired Malibu home

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Pierce Brosnan is selling his $100M dollar James Bond inspired Malibu home, An extended buying season...

Eugene Levy. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Eugene Levy Named as Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

Levy takes over rrole from Billy and Janice Crystal By Toi Creel Eugene Levy has been named the honorary mayor...

Bergman swimming across Santa Monica Bay. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Local Swimmer Fourth Person Ever to Cross Santa Monica Bay

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

On September 3, Abby Bergman succeeded in swimming solo 27 miles across Santa Monica Bay in 16 hours 25 minutes...

NPS biologist Seth Riley and CDFW biologist Dustin Pearce work together to weigh a mountain lion kitten. Photo: Los Angeles Zoo.
News

Attempt to Foster Orphaned Local Mountain Lion Kittens

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

Santa Monica Mountain biologists unsuccessful in fostering attempt This summer, biologists with the National Park Service (NPS) at Santa Monica...
News, Video

YMCA Pumpkin Patch Officially Open! Palisades Today – October, 1, 2020

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * YMCA Pumpkin Patch Officially Open! * Street Sweeping Parking Enforcement Resumes...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR