California Brunch Destination to Open on Ocean Ave

Photo: Sweet Maple

Santa Monica Debuts the Iconic San Francisco Brunch Eatery to Southern California Food Enthusiasts

Renowned California restaurateur Hoyul Steven Choi will hold the grand opening of Sweet Maple — Santa Monica at 1705 Ocean Avenue Suite #110 on Friday, Dec. 8. 

Located a few blocks away from the Santa Monica State Beach and Santa Monica Pier, Sweet Maple — Santa Monica debuts the iconic San Francisco brunch eatery to Southern California food enthusiasts for the first time. Spanning over 4,000 square feet at the corner of Olympic and Ocean, this new locale combines contemporary California cuisine with flavors from the Korean kitchen.

Hoyul Steven Choi, acclaimed for his thriving restaurants across California, including San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, Palo Alto, Cupertino, Mountain View, San Francisco International Airport, and now Los Angeles, emphasizes classic American dishes infused with Asian culinary influences for breakfast, brunch, and dinner menus. Choi gained recognition for popularizing Millionaire’s Bacon®, a dish acclaimed by reputable media outlets like Rachael Ray Show, Discovery Channel, Food Network, Business Insider, and Inc.

Sweet Maple offers a diverse menu within a modern-designed restaurant. Boasting indoor and outdoor seating for 170 guests, the eatery showcases innovative brunch selections such as Millionaire’s Bacon®, Soufflegg Skillets, Farm Fresh Egg Plates, Scrambles & Omelets, Benedicts, and standout lunch items like the Crab Sandwich and Jam Juicy Lucy Burger. Kitchen Specials like the Sizzling Stonepot and Tornado Galbi Omurice, as well as Maple Plates, Salads, Sides, and a Kids’ Menu, further enhance the dining experience.

The restaurant also features homemade desserts influenced by Korean, Japanese, and Thai cuisines, curated by the esteemed SF Bay Area U :Dessert Story. These desserts include pastries, side dishes, Barista’s Favorites, and a wide array of beverage choices, from Equator Specialty Coffee and Mimosas to Spicy Friends (Award-Winning Bloody Mary’s), Morning Cocktails (With Soju), and a selection of teas, wines, sake, craft beer, and more.

Hoyul Steven Choi, a Bay Area resident for over three decades, and his wife Jiyeon Choi have established numerous successful restaurants, starting with Taylor Street Coffee Shop in 2002. Their journey includes the revitalization of Taylor Street Coffee Shop and Fred’s Coffee Shop, followed by the creation of Sweet Maple in 2010. Since then, they’ve opened various restaurants across the Bay Area, focusing on diverse culinary experiences blending Asian influences with classic American cuisine.

The expansion of Sweet Maple to Palo Alto, Cupertino, Santa Monica, and Walnut Creek, along with the launch of U :Dessert Story in different locations, marks the continued success and commitment of Choi in delivering exceptional dining experiences to California communities.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @jacksonkalb
Dining, News

New Pizzeria Filling In Former Roca Pizza Location

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Patrons can expect individual-sized pizzas perfected at Jemma restaurant in Hollywood Chef and restaurateur Jackson Kalb has announced a new...
Dining, Video

(Video) Third Street Celebrity Bakery Closes Its Doors

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

The show made appearances on the hit TLC show @palisadesnews Third Street has lost a bakery. #bakery #restaurant #santamonica #dining...

Photo: American Legion Ronald Reagan-Palisades Post 283
Dining, News

American Legion Luncheon to Feature Army Brig. General

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

The Mission of the Event Is to to “Support Army Recruiting While Cultivating a Solid Relationship With Key Community Leaders...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Reservable Pickleball Program Launched in Santa Monica

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

The Sport’s Rising Popularity Led to Extended Wait Times at the Courts Pickleball aficionados now have the option to reserve...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Shakespeare Theatre Workshop Coming to Venice

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

Participants are Asked to Come Prepared with a Monologue of Their Choice The Shakespeare Theatre Company Academy of Washington DC...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony Coming to Palisades

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

The Celebration Will Be Graced With Live Musical Performances Join the festivities on the first night of Chanukah with Palisades...
News, Video

(Video) Multiple International Retailers Now Open at Palisades Village

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Check out the new international brands now with an open shop in Palisades. @palisadesnews Check out the new retailers at...
News, Santa Monica, Things to do

Highlights from PRIDE Night at ICE at Santa Monica!

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Last week, ICE at Santa Monica dazzled the community with its highly successful annual PRIDE night. The event, filled with...
News, Video

(Video) Recap of 12th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style @palisadesnews Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style. #christmas...
News, Video

(Video) Recap of Palisades Village Holiday Celebration

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Palisades Village welcomed the holiday season with festive style. @palisadesnews Palisades Village welcomed the hollday season with festive style #christmas...
Hard, News

Outdoor Retailer to Close Westside Store Following Marina del Rey Opening

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Staff Were Informed Months Ago That the Lease Won’t Be Renewed By Zach Armstrong Shortly after the grand opening of...

Photo: Claire College Cambridge
Hard, News

UK University Choir to Perform at St. Matthew’s Church

December 4, 2023

Read more
December 4, 2023

Their Performance Promises Masterworks From the Renaissance Era Renowned for its excellence, the esteemed Choir of Clare College, Cambridge (UK),...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Son of Coffee Billionaire Acquires Santa Monica Residence

December 4, 2023

Read more
December 4, 2023

The Residence Reportedly Features an Array of Lavish Amenities The Robb Report is reporting that after Green Mountain co-founder Bob...

Photo: Carolwood Estates
News, Real Estate

Luxurious Equestrian Estate “Paradise Found” Hits the Market in Sullivan Canyon

December 4, 2023

Read more
December 4, 2023

David Calvert-Jones Lists Renovated Cliff May Residence for $21.5 Million By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles-based businessman David Calvert-Jones is parting...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Newly-Built $14M Palisadian Home Includes Cabana and Private Theater

December 3, 2023

Read more
December 3, 2023

The Lower Level Invites Entertainment and Relaxation With a Wine Room and a Fully Equipped Gym In the heart of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR