Caruso’s Executive Chef to Serve Exclusive Night at Angelini Ristorante

Collaborating With Chef Gino Angelini, the Event Presents an Encounter With the Michelin Star-Acclaimed Chef

“A Taste of Caruso’s at Angelini Ristorante & Bar” is taking place Aug. 29, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. as its Executive Chef of Caruso’s Massimo Falsini comes to Angelini Ristorante & Bar at Palisades Village.

Collaborating alongside Chef Gino Angelini, this exclusive evening event presents an immersive encounter with the Michelin Star-acclaimed gastronomic expedition, showcasing Chef Massimo’s rapport with the farmers, fishers, and ranchers of the Central Coast.

A four-course prix-fixe menu costs $125 per person, while the traditional wine pairing comes at $45 per person. Explore further options including additional wine pairings, enhancements for vegan selections.

More information can be found at https://palisadesvillageca.com/events/a-taste-of-carusos-at-angelini-ristorante-bar/.