Celebrate Wellness While Supporting Lupus LA

Beach Yoga SoCal is celebrating Friendsgiving with a month of gratitude offering their beachfront wellness experiences throughout the month of November to raise awareness for Lupus LA.
.
Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs

November 16, 2021

The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...
Palisades Historical Society Set To Host Centennial Celebration: Palisades Today – November 15, 2021

November 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisadian Allison Holdorff Polhill Announces Council Run For District 11 * Palisades Historical...
Most Expensive Pizza In the World at Local Venice Restaurant

November 12, 2021

Brabu restaurant in Venice has a 24k Gold Pizza, a cannabis pizza, and even pizzas inspired by the upcoming holidays....
Christmas Lima Beans at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

November 10, 2021

Just in time for the holidays we discover the many different varieties of beans offered at the Santa Monica Farmers...
Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide

November 9, 2021

Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced...
New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station

November 9, 2021

Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
Pali High Approves Student Vaccine Mandate: Palisades Today – November 8, 2021

November 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades High School Girls Tennis Team Wins Title * Pali High...
West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans

November 8, 2021

Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...
‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd

November 4, 2021

The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...
“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

November 3, 2021

Australian Finger Limes, also known as “citrus caviar” can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn...
Local Youth Band Gives Back to the Community

November 2, 2021

First Day of School was created by the Bundlie Brothers as a way to rock out while supporting causes they...
Pali High Has Announces Fall Play “Dangerous Corner”: Palisades Today – November 1, 2021

November 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Has Announces Fall Play “Dangerous Corner” * Veterans Gardens...
Save Halloween With The Santa Monica Playhouse

October 27, 2021

Ready for some spooky season magic? Santa Monica Playhouse presents “Absolutely Halloween” , a fun for all ages sure to...
Pomegranate Season is Here!

October 27, 2021

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we are learning all about Pomegranates from the local vendors. Video brought to...
Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter

October 26, 2021

Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...

