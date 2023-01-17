Changes Underway at Palisades Village

The Little Market, Saint Laurent coming to former Amazon Books space

With 2023 underway, Palisades Village has seen multiple changes to its tenants with one of its original tenants closing and a luxury French designer set to open in the former Amazon Books space.

The Little Market, one of the original tenants to open with the development, has closed while signs reveal that Saint Laurent will be opening soon in the space formerly occupied by Amazon Books at the corner of Swarthmore and Sunset. Amazon announced at the start of last year that it would be closing all of its bookstores and pop-up shops, including Amazon Books in Palisades Village, which closed officially on March 19, 2022.

Also at Palisades Village, on January 8 The Little Market closed due to a shift in direction by the founders. Established by Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla following their trip to Tanzania and Uganda in 2012, The Little Market is a fair-trade shop that sells ethically sourced artisanal products to provide sustainable income opportunities for women in underserved communities across the globe. Products range from candles to totes, accessories, bath items, kitchen products and more.

The Little Market plans to have only limited products available for purchase on its website while working with larger retailers to offer fair-trade, artisan-made goods. Its goal is to expand the reach of artisans and producers to shoppers. The company announced these changes in a social media post.

“Our focus is shifting to work with larger retailers seeking out fair trade, artisan-made goods. This is intended to increase the reach of artisan and producer groups to shoppers. Opening our first-ever storefront was a significant milestone in The Little Market’s history. The physical space presented a unique opportunity to share artisan-made goods in person with shoppers like you,” reads the post. “We are thankful for all that we have accomplished together over the past four years. Through a brick-and-mortar location, we grew our community and expanded our reach in meaningful ways – helping to bridge the gap between customers and artisan and producer groups. The more products we sold, the more dignified income opportunities we have supported. We showcased best-sellers and just-launched artisan-made goods, providing the opportunity to touch, feel, and see one-of-a-kind pieces in person. We hosted events and speaking engagements, allowing the community to interact, which amplified awareness for human rights and social justice issues. And so much more! Thank you for welcoming us into your community. We are appreciative of your continued support and understanding.”

For more information about The Little Market, visit thelittlemarket.com.

In addition to these changes, last month, Bottega Veneta opened on the Promenade at Palisades Village.

“Bottega Veneta has set a new standard for luxury since its birth in Vicenza in 1966. Inspired by Italian culture with a global outlook, the house is defined by a distinctly refined attitude. Bottega Veneta uses noble materials to create considered pieces that become part of their owners’ lives. The house embraces a core philosophy of style, innovation and luxury. In 2021, Matthieu Blazy was appointed Creative Director,” read the directory listing on Palisades VIllage’s website.

Also now open at Palisades Village is fragrance company Byredo.

“Founded in 2006, Byredo is a modern European luxury fragrance, home, beauty and accessory experience that sparks exploration and curiosity in its visitors. Explore the brand’s nostalgic and emotional take on lifestyle and personal items,” Palisades Village writes.

Joining the Village as well is Favorite Daughter where one can “shop casual, cool denim and ready-to-wear pieces for every occasion at Favorite Daughter, designed by sisters Sara and Erin Foster.”

Looking ahead, two other bew tenets will soon be coming to Palisades Village: Roca Pizza and Officine Générale.