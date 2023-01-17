Changes Underway at Palisades Village

Photo: caruso.com

The Little Market, Saint Laurent coming to former Amazon Books space

With 2023 underway, Palisades Village has seen multiple changes to its tenants with one of its original tenants closing and a luxury French designer set to open in the former Amazon Books space. 

The Little Market, one of the original tenants to open with the development, has closed while signs reveal that Saint Laurent will be opening soon in the space formerly occupied by Amazon Books at the corner of Swarthmore and Sunset. Amazon announced at the start of last year that it would be closing all of its bookstores and pop-up shops, including Amazon Books in Palisades Village, which closed officially on March 19, 2022. 

Also at Palisades Village, on January 8 The Little Market closed due to a shift in direction by the founders. Established by Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla following their trip to Tanzania and Uganda in 2012, The Little Market is a fair-trade shop that sells ethically sourced artisanal products to provide sustainable income opportunities for women in underserved communities across the globe. Products range from candles to totes, accessories, bath items, kitchen products and more.

The Little Market plans to have only limited products available for purchase on its website while working with larger retailers to offer fair-trade, artisan-made goods. Its goal is to expand the reach of artisans and producers to shoppers. The company announced these changes in a social media post. 

“Our focus is shifting to work with larger retailers seeking out fair trade, artisan-made goods. This is intended to increase the reach of artisan and producer groups to shoppers. Opening our first-ever storefront was a significant milestone in The Little Market’s history. The physical space presented a unique opportunity to share artisan-made goods in person with shoppers like you,” reads the post. “We are thankful for all that we have accomplished together over the past four years. Through a brick-and-mortar location, we grew our community and expanded our reach in meaningful ways – helping to bridge the gap between customers and artisan and producer groups. The more products we sold, the more dignified income opportunities we have supported. We showcased best-sellers and just-launched artisan-made goods, providing the opportunity to touch, feel, and see one-of-a-kind pieces in person. We hosted events and speaking engagements, allowing the community to interact, which amplified awareness for human rights and social justice issues. And so much more! Thank you for welcoming us into your community. We are appreciative of your continued support and understanding.” 

For more information about The Little Market, visit thelittlemarket.com. 

In addition to these changes, last month, Bottega Veneta opened on the Promenade at Palisades Village. 

“Bottega Veneta has set a new standard for luxury since its birth in Vicenza in 1966. Inspired by Italian culture with a global outlook, the house is defined by a distinctly refined attitude. Bottega Veneta uses noble materials to create considered pieces that become part of their owners’ lives. The house embraces a core philosophy of style, innovation and luxury. In 2021, Matthieu Blazy was appointed Creative Director,” read the directory listing on Palisades VIllage’s website. 

Also now open at Palisades Village is fragrance company Byredo. 

“Founded in 2006, Byredo is a modern European luxury fragrance, home, beauty and accessory experience that sparks exploration and curiosity in its visitors. Explore the brand’s nostalgic and emotional take on lifestyle and personal items,” Palisades Village writes. 

Joining the Village as well is Favorite Daughter where one can “shop casual, cool denim and ready-to-wear pieces for every occasion at Favorite Daughter, designed by sisters Sara and Erin Foster.” 

Looking ahead, two other bew tenets will soon be coming to Palisades Village: Roca Pizza and Officine Générale.

in News
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Children’s STEM Book Series Empowers Girls To Dream Big

January 17, 2023

Read more
January 17, 2023

The “Look Up Series” created by local author Aubre Andrus just won the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards for non-fiction series....
News, Real Estate, Video

Stunning Multimillion Dollar Malibu Estate Just Sold For A Discount: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 16th, 2023

January 16, 2023

Read more
January 16, 2023

Property, Developments, And Listings On The Westside.* David Bonderman And Christa Campbell Buy Two Westside Homes For $30m Total* Stunning...

City National Bank at 1315 Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica. Photo: Official.
Crime, News, Real Estate

Justice Department Secures Over $31 Million from City National Bank to Address Redlining Claims

January 16, 2023

Read more
January 16, 2023

Represents the largest redlining settlement under Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Combating Redlining Initiative The Justice Department has announced a...

Photo: Estate Photos L.A.
News, Real Estate

Crypto CEO Drops $8 Million for Pacific Palisades Home With a View

January 14, 2023

Read more
January 14, 2023

Blockchain.com co-founder Peter Smith buys remodeled mid-century modern Palisades property Blockchain CEO and co-founder Peter Smith purchased a home in...
News

LADWP to Hold Meeting on Proposed Construction of a Substation in the Marquez Knolls Area

January 13, 2023

Read more
January 13, 2023

Virtual meeting set for January 28 The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) invites members of the community...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA County Board of Supervisors Proclaims State of Emergency Over Homelessness

January 13, 2023

Read more
January 13, 2023

The motion authorizes $150 million for homeless services in Los Angeles County The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this...

Photo: Instagram (@kurtandwhey).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cheesemonger Opens Grocery Store in Santa Monica Canyon

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

Canyon Grocer up and running at 169 W Channel Road By Dolores Quintana Cheesemonger Kurt Gurdal has opened a grocery...

Photo: CasaDaniRestaurant.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City By Dolores Quintana Chef Dani Garcia is...
Community, highlight, News, Video

Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish

January 11, 2023

Read more
January 11, 2023

The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
News, Upbeat Beat

Luxury Italian Fashion House Opens in Palisades Village

January 11, 2023

Read more
January 11, 2023

Bottega Veneta among new tenets at Palisades Village Among new stores at Palisades are a high-end Italian fashion house, fragrance...

Mr. Teapot & Friends, 22 x 28 x 0.75 oil on canvas by Martha Meade. Source: marthameade.com.
News, Upbeat Beat

Local Artist Martha Meade to Lead Adult Painting Class at Palisades Library

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Saturday, January 14 at 2 p.m.  Join Pacific Palisades-based artist Martha Meade for an adult painting class at the Palisades...
News, Video

Palisades Library Offering Special Programming in January

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Bottega Veneta Opens Store in Palisades Village* Palisades Library Offering Special Programming...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

Hiker Rescued in Pacific Palisades

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Saturday rescue occurs near Temescal Ridge Trail LAFD crews rescued an injured woman who was hiking in Pacific Palisades over...
News, Real Estate, Video

Musician Roy Orbison Jr Buys $4M Malibu Home: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 9th, 2023

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Musician Roy Orbison Jr Buys $4M Malibu Home * Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For...
News, Real Estate, Video

New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR