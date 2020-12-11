Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Palisades Village Green
* Hundreds Of City Jobs Set To Be Cut Due To La’s Budget Deficit
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Palisades Village Green: Palisades Today – December, 10, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health
Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...
Palisades Crime Update: Keep Second Story Windows Locked!
Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include an attempted burglary via a second-floor window. Learn more in the latest Pacific Palisades...
Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside
A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban
December 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
Westside Food Scene: Williams-Sonoma Closing, Popular Sushi Restaurant Moving
Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Michelin-Starred Sushi Restaurant Relocating to Santa Monica Michelin-Starred sushi restaurant Shunji is reportedly...
Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier
December 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...
Will Flailing at the Virus Do Much Good?
December 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist It is well established that wearing face masks confers a high degree of protection from the...
Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting
December 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
9th Grade Pali High Student Cece Dale Wins Houck Thanksgiving Card Design Competition: Palisades Today – December, 7, 2020
December 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 9th Grader Cece Dale Wins Houck Thanksgiving Card Design Competition *...
Pacific Palisades Jack in the Box Redevelopment Hearing Today
December 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Toi Creel Pacific Palisades residents will be able to make their voices heard about a proposed Jack in the...
Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment
December 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...
Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home
Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
LAFD Red Flag No Parking Restrictions Update
December 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD to lift restrictions Los Angeles fire officials have provided an update on Red Flag Parking Restrictions currently in place...
Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery
The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush Fire: Palisades Today – December, 3, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health
Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...Read more
POPULAR
Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home
Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...Read more