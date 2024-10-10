Chef Jason Neroni Bids Farewell to L.A. with Exclusive “Biography” Dinner Series

Renowned Chef to Host Intimate Dinners at Secret Locations

Chef Jason Neroni has announced an intimate and reflective series of farewell dinners, titled “Biography,” celebrating the pivotal dishes and restaurants that have defined his nearly 14-year career in Los Angeles. As a tribute to his culinary journey, Neroni will host these exclusive dinners for three weeks starting October 23.

Neroni is well known for his stellar achievements at Superba Snack Bar in Venice, The Rose in Venice, Best Bet in Culver City, and most recently, Paloma in Venice. His previous post on this dining series name-checked such legendary restaurants and chefs as El Bulli, Alain Ducasse in NYC, Paris and Monaco, Mugaritz, EMP, Blue Hill, Tabla, Lespinasse, Spago, and more.

In a statement about the event, Neroni referenced a line from the character Tony Stark: “The end is part of the journey,” marking this as a fitting conclusion to his time in the Los Angeles food scene. The dinners will be limited to 20 guests per evening, offering an immersive and personal experience with the chef. Each dinner will be held at a different secret location in Los Angeles, revealed only upon confirmation of your booking.

“These dinners will be my final act in the culinary world here in Los Angeles,” Neroni shared. “My journey here began nearly 14 years ago, and I’ve had the incredible opportunity to work with and meet amazing people, both professionally and personally.”

As he moves on to a new chapter, Neroni expresses his gratitude to those who have supported his work. “Thank you all so much for giving me the opportunity to cook for you, all of these years,” he said. “This is truly an emotional moment for me, and my next chapter is sure to be just as exciting and challenging.”

Reservations for this exclusive dining series are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested can secure their spot by emailing chefjasonneroni@gmail.com.