Chef Jason Neroni Bids Farewell to L.A. with Exclusive “Biography” Dinner Series

Photo: Instagram:

Renowned Chef to Host Intimate Dinners at Secret Locations

Chef Jason Neroni has announced an intimate and reflective series of farewell dinners, titled “Biography,” celebrating the pivotal dishes and restaurants that have defined his nearly 14-year career in Los Angeles. As a tribute to his culinary journey, Neroni will host these exclusive dinners for three weeks starting October 23.

Neroni is well known for his stellar achievements at Superba Snack Bar in Venice, The Rose in Venice, Best Bet in Culver City, and most recently, Paloma in Venice. His previous post on this dining series name-checked such legendary restaurants and chefs as El Bulli, Alain Ducasse in NYC, Paris and Monaco, Mugaritz, EMP, Blue Hill, Tabla, Lespinasse, Spago, and more.

In a statement about the event, Neroni referenced a line from the character Tony Stark: “The end is part of the journey,” marking this as a fitting conclusion to his time in the Los Angeles food scene. The dinners will be limited to 20 guests per evening, offering an immersive and personal experience with the chef. Each dinner will be held at a different secret location in Los Angeles, revealed only upon confirmation of your booking.

“These dinners will be my final act in the culinary world here in Los Angeles,” Neroni shared. “My journey here began nearly 14 years ago, and I’ve had the incredible opportunity to work with and meet amazing people, both professionally and personally.”

As he moves on to a new chapter, Neroni expresses his gratitude to those who have supported his work. “Thank you all so much for giving me the opportunity to cook for you, all of these years,” he said. “This is truly an emotional moment for me, and my next chapter is sure to be just as exciting and challenging.”

Reservations for this exclusive dining series are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested can secure their spot by emailing chefjasonneroni@gmail.com.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Santa Monica Pier Corporation
Hard, News

Santa Monica to Renegotiate Agreement to Host Olympic Beach Volleyball

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

After Reviewing the Agreement and a Fiscal Impact Study, Council Members Remained Confused Over the Potential Economic Benefits and How...
News, Video

(Video) Notre Dame Academy to Host Open House on Oct. 27

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

See How the All-Girls Catholic School is Empowering Young Women For The Future. For more info, go to academy.ndasla.org. @palisadesnews...

Photo: Caltrans
Hard, News

PCH Closures Expected This Week Between Malibu and Ventura County Line

October 9, 2024

Read more
October 9, 2024

Drivers Are Advised to Be Alert for Work Zones During These Times The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced...
News

Castanea Sicilian Cafe: Bringing the Sweetness of Sicily to Venice Beach

October 9, 2024

Read more
October 9, 2024

THE CAFE Welcome to Castanea Sicilian Cafe: “Il dolce far niente – the sweetness of doing nothing” arrived at Venice...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Knife Attack Suspect Robbed a Santa Monica Target Store Prior to The Attack, Police Say

October 9, 2024

Read more
October 9, 2024

Authorities Have Identified the Suspect in a Fatal Attack on a Santa Monica Police Officer That Occurred Outside the Department’s...
News, Upbeat

Venice Skatepark to Celebrate 15th Anniversary with Community Event

October 9, 2024

Read more
October 9, 2024

The Skatepark Stands as a Testament to Venice’s Rich Skateboarding Heritage Venice Skatepark, a landmark on the Venice Beach boardwalk...
News, Video

(Video) Westside Neighborhood School: Where Kids Are Encouraged to Explore

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

For more info, go to wns-la.org @palisadesnews For more info, go to wns-la.org #school #education #teacher #teach #children #losangeles #california...
News

Eclipse School Helps Children Prepare for Kindergarten

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

By Susan Payne Transitional Kindergarten works. For Juliya Spiegel, mother to a now five-year-old kindergartener, a decision was on the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Architect Noah Walker-Designed Pali Home Hits Market at $15M

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

Set on a 12,000-Square-Foot Lot, the Property Is Surrounded by Dense Vegetation, Including Coastal Live Oaks A one-story architectural home...
Hard, News

LA County Misprints 78,000 Ballots Addressing SMMUSD Bond Measures

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

Election Officials Are Addressing an Error That Mistakenly Placed Two Measures Intended for Separate Areas of the School District on...

Photo: Official
News

Albertsons, Vons to Pay $3.9M Settlement Over False Advertising and Pricing Violations

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

Civil Lawsuit Accused Chain of Overcharging Customers, Mislabeling Product Weights Albertsons, Vons, and their affiliated stores have agreed to pay...
News, Video

(Video) Meat & Seafood Market Opens New West L.A. Location

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

For More Info, Go to wildforkfoods.com @palisadesnews For More Info, Go to wildforkfoods.com #california #losangeles #fyp #meat #seafood #fish #venice...
News

Pacific Park’s Famous Pacific Wheel Just Got a Fun (and Educational) New Upgrade

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

Riding the Ferris wheel at Pacific Park just got even more enjoyable. Now, along with the incredible views of the...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Community Meeting Set to Discuss Palisades Dog Park Plans

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

Community Support for the Park Dates Back to 2014, When Nearly 3,500 Residents Signed a Petition On Monday, October 21,...
Hard, News

Venice Canal Assault Survivor Files $5M Claim Against Los Angeles: Report

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

Mary Klein, 55, Was Attacked on April 6 at Around 10:30 p.m. In the Upscale Venice Neighborhood A woman who...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR