City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd.
City Council Plans Safety Upgrades for Intersections Along Wilshire blvd
Los Angeles City Council Votes to End Eviction Moratorium
Moratorium will end by February 2023 By Dolores Quintana After almost three years, The Los Angeles City Council has voted...
Geraldine Gilliland Sells Malibu Home for $18 Million to Kyrie Irving’s Father
Rancho Chiquita sold to Drederick Irving Author and chef Geraldine Gilliland has sold her home in Malibu for $18 million...
Column: When Ultra-Dense Isn’t Dense Enough
It will surprise almost no one to learn that San Francisco is the most densely populated city in California. With...
National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...
‘Tavern on Main’ Giving Sports Fans Over 20 Options for Viewing
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
Artist Event Showcases Local Brands
October 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
Chevy Test Drive Event Showcases New EVs
October 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open* Live Music This Weekend...
A Palisades Home That Is Renting For 50,000 Dollars A Month: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 3rd 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* A Palisades Home That Is Renting For 50,000 Dollars A Month* Ben Affleck’s...
Mixed-use Project to Replacing Chipotle on Wilshire Under Review
The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
Palisades Estate With 8 Bedrooms and 12 Bathrooms Hits Market for $20.5 Million
October 1, 2022 Staff Writer
Rivas Canyon Road mansion checks in at almost 12,000 square feet on a two-acre lot By Dolores Quintana One of...
The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population
September 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
September 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood
September 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
Malibu Sees 66% Decrease in Homelessness
September 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Fundraiser For Longtime Local Business Owner in Need of Medical Care* Malibu...
RECENT POSTS
POPULAR
LA City Councilmember Rodriguez, Former VNC President, LA Zoning Administrator Newhouse Endorse Park in CD-11
By Nick Antonicello Traci Park picked up two noteworthy endorsements last week in LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez and former...Read more