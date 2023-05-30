Classical Composer to Make St. Matthew’s Music Guild Debut

The Choir and Soloists Will Deliver the World Premiere of “A Hymn to Life”

Los Angeles-based composer Dante De Silva will make his debut with the St. Matthew’s Music Guild, presenting his thrilling composition “Hermitage,” which blends tones of the steel drum with the classical orchestra.

Taking the stage, the Choir and Soloists of St. Matthew’s Parish will deliver the world premiere performance of “A Hymn To Life,” a commissioned work by acclaimed composer David Conte, known for his body of work with over 150 compositions published by E.C. Schirmer. Conte’s latest piece serves as a tribute to the late Fred Doering, a cherished member of the SMMG board.

The event will also feature “Liner notes with Tom Neenan” from 7:10pm to 7:50pm, providing commentary on the evening’s performances.

Individual tickets for the concert are priced at $35 ($10 for students with valid I.D.), while children under 16 can attend for free. Season passes are available, and group discounts can be arranged by calling (310) 573-7422. Attendees will be treated to complimentary refreshments during the intermission, and doors will open at 7:00pm. Ample free parking is provided at the venue.

The concert will take place from 8:00pm to 10:30pm at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, located at 1031 Bienveneda Avenue, Pacific Palisades, CA.