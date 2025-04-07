Community Rally Planned to Save Santa Monica’s Fairview Library

Supporters Urge Santa Monica City Council to Keep the Library Open

By Judith Meister, Chair, Santa Monica Library Board

A coalition of community organizations is calling on residents to join a rally to save the Fairview Library branch from permanent closure. The “Save Our Fairview Library” rally will take place on Tuesday, April 8th, at 4:30 PM at City Hall, 1685 Main Street in Santa Monica.

The Fairview Library, which serves approximately 15,000 Sunset Park residents and welcomed 80,000 visitors in the 2018-2019 period, faces the threat of permanent closure and sale. The City Council could vote on this measure as soon as June 24, 2025.

“Fairview Library is an integral part of our community’s social infrastructure, providing essential services to students, seniors, and families,” said Judith Meister, Library Board Chair. “While we understand the city’s budget challenges, selling this vital community asset would have permanent consequences for our neighborhood.”

The library has already experienced service reductions due to pandemic budget cuts. It currently operates on a “self-service only” basis, two days per week. Organizers believe the focus should instead be on securing funding to properly staff the branch.

Community members are encouraged to:

• Attend the rally (art supplies will be provided for making posters)

• Address the City Council during Public Comment at 5:30 PM

• Share information with neighbors and on social media using #SaveFairviewLibrary

• Email concerns to Council.Mailbox@SantaMonica.gov if unable to attend in person

The rally was organized by Friends of Sunset Park, the Santa Monica Public Library Board, and Friends of the Santa Monica Public Library.

Parking is available at City Hall via westbound Pico Blvd.: turn right on 4th Street, left at Civic Center Drive, right in the alley (Avenida Mazatlan), and right into the Civic Center Parking Structure.

For more information or to join the mailing list, contact info@friendsofsunsetpark.org