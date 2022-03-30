Cooking With Bok Choy

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer.
.
Video brought to you by Sylvan Learning

in Food & Drink, Video
The Pastrami Reuben Sandwich from Nate’n Al’s. Photo: Facebook (Nate’n Al’s).
Dining, Food & Drink

Iconic Local Deli Relaunches Under New Ownership

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

Nate’n Al’s back up an running on Beverly Drive By Dolores Quintana Nate’n Al’s, the historic Jewish Deli that has...
Dining, Food & Drink

Despite Rumors, See’s Candy Pacific Palisades Remains Open

March 30, 2022

March 30, 2022

Manager for store says no plans to close By Dolores Quintana There has been a persistent rumor that the See’s...
Video, Wellness

Historic Lawn Bowling Club Now Open For Evening Activities

March 30, 2022

March 30, 2022

Santa Monica Bowl Club has been around since the 1940s and it continues to bring the community together for weekly...
Video

Coffee With A Cop Connects Community With Law Enforcement

March 29, 2022

March 29, 2022

Coffee with a Cop was hosted by Santa Monica Police Department in collaboration with Councilmember Lana Negrete to connect the...
News, Video

Veterans March in Protest of New Master Plan for West LA Veterans Affairs

March 29, 2022

March 29, 2022

Veterans and advocates took to the streets in protest of the new draft master plan and land use at the...
News, Video

American Legion Building Remodel Approved By Palisades Design Review Board: Palisades Today – March 28th, 2022

March 28, 2022

March 28, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Charged In Malibu Murder Ordered To Stand Trail For Assult On...
Video

Chess Park Benches and Tables Removed

March 25, 2022

March 25, 2022

Chess Park was recently closed indefinitely by the Santa Monica Recreation and Parks Commission. See the current state of the...

Broad Street Oyster’s lobster roll. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink

Broad Street Oyster Expanding

March 24, 2022

March 24, 2022

Popular Malibu seafood restaurant opening Grand Central Market location By Dolores Quintana Broad Street Oyster Company will be adding yet...
Food & Drink, Video

Tired of Potatoes? Try Root Veggies!

March 23, 2022

March 23, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to cook up three different kinds of root vegetables from...
Life and Arts, Video, Wellness

Honoring Women’s History Month With ‘Yarn Bomb’ Art Exhibit at Village Green

March 23, 2022

March 23, 2022

Local Palisadian Michelle Villemaire creates the sixth annual ‘Yarn Bomb’ exhibit at Village Green Park. See the exhibit in this...
Life and Arts, Video

Local Artists Honored at Legendary Women of Venice Awards

March 22, 2022

March 22, 2022

Venice Art Crawl hosts the 3rd annual Legendary Women of Venice Awards, find out who was honored in this video...
News, Video

2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Off Coast of Malibu: Palisades Today – March 21st, 2022

March 22, 2022

March 22, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Community Council Announces New Trees Coming To The Community* 2.9 Magnitude...
Employment, Video

Pacific Park Seeks 200 New Employees This Weekend

March 18, 2022

March 18, 2022

Pacific Park is looking for 200 people to join their team at the Santa Monica Pier. See what positions are...
Video

An Artistic Twist on Picnic Tables

March 17, 2022

March 17, 2022

Make your picnic experience a creative event when you visit Douglas Park and sit at “Tables of Content” by artists...
Food & Drink, Video

Kale of All Kinds

March 16, 2022

March 16, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we explore three different kinds of Kale from Cole Family Farms..Video sponsored by...

