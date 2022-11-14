A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing.
.
Video sponsored by DPP.
County Buys West L.A Courthouse For New Affordable Housing Project
A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing.
Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 14th, 2022
November 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove* Comedian Carol Burnett Lists Luxury...
Creator of “Grand Theft Auto” Buys Unfinished $31 Million Pacific Palisades Home
November 12, 2022 Staff Writer
13,700-square-foot estate located on Corona Del Mar By Dolores Quintana Dan Houser and his wife, voice actress Krystyna Jakubiak, have...
Is $100 Million the New $50 Million for Mansion Sales
November 11, 2022 Staff Writer
Wall Street Journal looks at the current state of the luxury home market By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ real estate...
Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A
November 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...
Original Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Newly Remodeled Location
November 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...
Celebrity Stylist Helping Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation
November 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
Eugene Levy Raises 10K For Local Youth Organizations
November 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds Palisades High School Girls Tennis Wins Title Eugene Levy Raises 10K For...
On-Demand Workspace on the Westside
November 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The Palisades: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 7th, 2022
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The...
Review Board Shows Smaller Scale Plans for Development on Arizona
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...
Chris Weitz Buys New Pacific Palisades Home
November 4, 2022 Staff Writer
$7.7 million price tag on Alphabet Streets property By Dolores Quintana Chris Weitz, the producer of American Pie and writer...
Beachside Bliss in Santa Monica
November 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
‘Village for Vets’ to Host Charity Event for Veterans Next Week
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Cyclist Rushed to Trauma Center after Collision with RV on PCH* ‘Village...
Local Gallery Hosts Live Art Auction This Sunday Showcasing Rare Works
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
Botanical Drug Lozenge Shows Promising Results Combating Oral Cancer
Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 14th, 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove* Comedian Carol Burnett Lists Luxury...Read more
POPULAR
Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 14th, 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove* Comedian Carol Burnett Lists Luxury...Read more