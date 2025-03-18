County Disburses Initial $2.7M in Wildfire Relief Funds to Small Businesses and Workers

The funds aim to help businesses stay afloat and assist workers who lost their jobs or income due to fire-related closures

The first round of Los Angeles County’s wildfire relief grants for small businesses, nonprofits, and workers impacted by this year’s devastating wildfires will be distributed this week, according to County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath.

Through the LA County Small Business and Worker Relief Funds, administered by the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and third-party partner AidKit, an initial $2.7 million will be awarded to 82 businesses and 324 workers who applied by March 2. The funds aim to help businesses stay afloat and assist workers who lost their jobs or income due to fire-related closures.

“Small businesses and workers are the backbone of our local economy, and the devastation caused by these fires has left too many struggling to rebuild and recover,” said Horvath in a news release. “This first phase of funding will help businesses stay afloat and workers regain stability, but LA County remains committed to ongoing support.”

A second round of funding, totaling $15.9 million, will be awarded to additional applicants who submitted by the March 12 deadline. Any applicants not selected in the first round will be automatically considered for the next phase, which is expected to be announced the week of March 31.

Grants are being directed toward businesses and nonprofits with physical locations that were destroyed in the fires, as well as workers who lost jobs due to their workplace closures. AidKit began notifying recipients on March 13, with funds being distributed via direct deposit or prepaid debit cards available at designated Disaster Recovery Centers and Worker Assistance Centers.

In total, LA County has allocated $53.9 million in wildfire relief funding, with $32.2 million coming from county resources and $21.7 million in contributions from philanthropic organizations and Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration. Relief grants for impacted households are set to begin disbursement in the coming weeks.

Residents and businesses seeking assistance can apply for FEMA aid, SBA disaster loans, and Disaster Unemployment Assistance before the March 31 deadline. Additional recovery resources, including rebuilding permits and debris removal programs, are available through the LA County Recovers initiative.

