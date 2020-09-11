Crowded Beaches On Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day brought large crowds to local beaches hear what locals have to say in this video brought to you by School of Rock.

in Video
Related Posts
Homeless, News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
News, Real Estate, Video

Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...
News, Video

Mountain Lion population In Danger Due To Inbreeding: Palisades Today – September, 10, 2020

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Mountain Lion population In Danger Due To Inbreeding * LA Partners...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: Best Chocolate Milkshakes on the Westside

September 10, 2020

Read more
September 10, 2020

National Chocolate Milkshake Day is celebrated on September 12 by chocolate and ice cream lovers alike, so forget the calories...
Dining, Video

Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene

September 9, 2020

Read more
September 9, 2020

Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light

September 9, 2020

Read more
September 9, 2020

Video

Free Rides on LA Metro?

September 9, 2020

Read more
September 9, 2020

LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought...
News, Video

Female Hiker Dies In Malibu Creek State Park: Palisades Today – September, 8, 2020

September 9, 2020

Read more
September 9, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Female Hiker Dies In Malibu Creek State Park * How To...
News, Real Estate, Video

Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz

September 4, 2020

Read more
September 4, 2020

Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...
Video

Edify TV: Westside City Takes Action to End Oil Drilling

September 4, 2020

Read more
September 4, 2020

A westside city recently took action to end oil drilling at one of the largest oil fields in Los Angeles....
Dining, Food & Drink, News, Video

Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside

September 3, 2020

Read more
September 3, 2020

In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside....
News, Video

Caruso Expands Al Fresco Dining: Palisades Today – September, 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

Read more
September 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Caruso Expands Al Fresco Dining * LA County Salons Resume Indoor...
Food & Drink, Video

How Do You Brew?

September 3, 2020

Read more
September 3, 2020

There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and...
News, Video

Deaths of Puma and Mountain Lion Lessened by Birth of a Litter

September 3, 2020

Read more
September 3, 2020

Santa Monica Mountain rangers have announced the respective deaths of a mountain lion and bobcat due to rat poison. This...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR