The 175 room hotel will replace the small strip mall on the corner of Jefferson and Sepulveda blvd and provide rooms, restaurants, and amenities. Video brought to you by Future Elite Academy.
Culver City Council Approves Plans for New Hotel on Jefferson Blvd
Summer Camps are Back for School of Rock Venice
July 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
School of Rock welcomes back students for in-person summer camps offering performance based intensives for musicians of all skill levels....
Architectural “Troxell House” destroyed by fire on Paseo Miramar
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Family searches for lost dog after devastating home fire on Paseo Miramar. Video brought to you by Future Elite Academy.
Cooking With Kale – Market Report
July 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Greens such as kale can sometimes be overlooked in the kitchen, today we chat about all the fun ways to...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 1: Rosenthal Malibu Estate Vineyards
July 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Malibu is home to 52 wineries and vineyards spanning over 44,000 acres of land tucked away in the Santa Monica...
Michelle Pfeiffer and Husband David Kelly Flip Palisades Home: Palisades Today – July 19, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Michelle Pfeiffer and Husband David Kelly Flip Palisades Home * Pacific...
The Last Polo Field in Los Angeles Reopens on the Westside
Will Rogers polo field is the last remaining polo field in Los Angeles and polo club games now resumed after...
New ‘Catio’ Opens at Cat Cafe Lounge
Los Angeles’ only non-Profit Cat Cafe has a new ‘Catio’ where you can enjoy a beverage and the company of...
LASD to Heighten Patrol In Effort To Clear Public Spaces
July 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Hear from a local business owner on how to clear public spaces in response to homelessness in Santa Monica. Video...
Santa Monica’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensary Could Be Coming to Wilshire Blvd
July 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
CPC Compassion inc plans to open on Wilshire blvd in December of 2021 if approved by the planning commission of...
Edify TV: Local Cafe Supporting Foster Youths
La La Land Kind Cafe recently opened its first California location in Santa Monica, delivering not only unique coffee and...
Summer Avocados – Market Report
July 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn some tips and tricks for choosing and storing your avocados in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
Transform Cardboard Into Art at Cardboard City
Cardboard City is a 10,000 sq foot creative pop up art gallery and activity center produced by reDiscover Center welcoming...
Avoiding Heat Stroke for Your Dog
Dr. Becker of Metropolitan Animal Specialty Hospital (MASH) talks about heat stroke in dogs and how we can keep our...
Edify TV: Delta Variant Spreads in LA County
Today we head to a Westside mall and ask shoppers if they are wearing masks amid increased transmission of the...
Family Searches for Lost Dog After House Fire: Palisades Today – July 12, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Family Searches for Lost Dog After House Fire * Plan Your...
